Brian Thomas Jr. Described as "Unreal" by Head Coach
Brian Thomas Jr. was one of fantasy's biggest disappointments in 2025, but reports coming out of training camp would suggest he's primed for a bounce-back in Year 3. Head coach Liam Coen touched upon the connection he's seen between Thomas and quarterback Trevor Lawrence since the spring, telling reporters, "I've just sensed a different dude in terms of confidence, the way he carries himself, his communication... I am confident in him right now, and I know Trevor is, too." Coen also referred to his route-running as "unreal" and anticipates a major downfield role for him in 2026. It is worth noting that much of Thomas' rookie season success came when the team was drawing up plays for him closer to the line of scrimmage, so caution is still warranted with a deep receiver room capable of making him more of a boom or bust play than a sure thing, but with his current ADP pushed all the way down to WR34, he represents a high-upside swing in the middle rounds of drafts.
Source: Jeremy Fowler
Source: Jeremy Fowler