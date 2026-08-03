Bhayshul Tuten Sets Lofty Goals for 2026 Season
Bhayshul Tuten has his sights set on a career season in 2026 as he enters his first season as the starting running back. According to Senior NFL Analyst Tony Pauline, Tuten is chasing 1,500 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2026, which would be elite numbers for the 2025 fourth-round pick. With Travis Etienne now in New Orleans, Tuten is set to be the starter, with former Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. in line for a share of the backfield as well. Tuten has been "consistently terrific" in training camp so far, and head coach Liam Coen said he wants Tuten to "go be special, that's who you are. And we're definitely expecting Tuten to have a big year for us." The second-year back is ranked RB24 in RotoBaller's rankings and is listed as a 2026 breakout candidate.
Source: Tony Pauline -Essentially Sports
Source: Tony Pauline -Essentially Sports