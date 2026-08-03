Joe Burrow Still Makes Sense for Win-Now Superflex Teams
Joe Burrow carries more injury risk than most players in his tier, but that should not scare off a Superflex contender. He missed nine games after undergoing surgery for a Grade 3 turf toe injury in 2025, then came back in Week 13 and threw for 1,620 yards and 15 touchdowns over the final six games. There were a few rough moments, including a scoreless loss to Baltimore, but the arm talent was still obvious. Burrow had led the NFL with 4,918 yards and 43 touchdown passes the year before, and Cincinnati has kept the offense around him intact. Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are back, Chase Brown caught 69 passes last season, and all five starting offensive linemen return. Burrow does not offer the rushing floor of Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, or Jayden Daniels, so another injury would be especially costly at his price. That is the tradeoff. RotoBaller ranks him QB6 in dynasty, and he still belongs in that tier. Contenders searching for a quarterback who can win weeks through passing volume should be willing to pay, provided the deal does not leave the rest of the roster too thin.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller