Ricky Pearsall Expected to Undergo Season-Ending Knee Surgery
Ricky Pearsall (knee) is expected to undergo season-ending surgery on the nagging PCL injury that dates back to last season, general manager John Lynch told reporters, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Pearsall is expected to make a full recovery in time for the start of the 2027 season. The 25-year-old former first-rounder from the University of Florida has considerable upside in head coach Kyle Shanahan's offense, but unfortunately, injuries have defined his career early on. Pearsall played in just 20 games in his first two NFL seasons, catching 67 of 99 targets for 928 yards and three touchdowns. Fantasy managers can obviously remove him from their draft boards in 2026. San Fran has since reunited with veteran pass-catcher Deebo Samuel Sr., who could factor into starting three-wide sets this year alongside newcomers Mike Evans and Christian Kirk, although rookie second-rounder De'Zhaun Stribling, who has looked good so far in training camp, might have something to say about that.
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter