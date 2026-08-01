Juwan Johnson Confident About Saints Offense for 2026
Juwan Johnson recently appeared on 'The Insiders' and spoke of the confidence and camaraderie the team played with late in the 2025 season, and he believes that mindset will carry into 2026. He also compared his path to that of Taysom Hill, with whom he shared a locker room for the past six seasons, and with Hill recently announcing he would not be returning to the Saints, Johnson knows he will need to become more of a leader and locker room presence in year seven. Johnson was the TE10 in 2025, and with a chance to turn in similar production in Kellen Moore's ascending up-tempo offense, he represents great potential value as a closing-round flier in 2026 drafts, currently ranked as RotoBaller's TE21.
Source: The Insiders
Source: The Insiders