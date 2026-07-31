Deebo Samuel Sr. Had Option from Colts Before Signing with 49ers
Deebo Samuel Sr. had a deal on the table from the Indianapolis Colts before deciding to return to the 49ers, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The Colts have been looking to add another receiver to their room, with Alec Pierce (ankle) dealing with an injury and Josh Downs as the only receiver in their current room to tally over 500 yards in any season of their career. While Samuel chose the 49ers over the Colts, that doesn't shut the door on Indianapolis adding another receiver in free agency. Players like Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill, and Keenan Allen remain on the market looking for deals. While the trade of Michael Pittman Jr. to the Steelers has vacated targets for Pierce and Downs, adding any of those three free agents would increase risk to their current fantasy value.
Source: Ian Rapoport - NFL Network
Source: Ian Rapoport - NFL Network