Ben Sinnott Far More Active in Training Camp
Ben Sinnott has been "far more active," as well as Chig Okonkwo, in terms of running routes and versatility under new offensive coordinator David Blough than they had been the previous two seasons, according to John Keim of ESPN. Sinnott and the other tight ends "have run a wider variety of routes" so far in training camp. "It's not even close," Sinnott said. "So many different variations. Today we're lining up at number one [receiver on the outside], we're running five-step ins, we're running corners, we're running options, we're running flat [routes]. We're just doing everything. It's so much fun. It's a breath of fresh air for this offense and how it uses tight ends." The 24-year-old Sinnott, who was a second-rounder in 2024 from Kansas State, has only caught 16 passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns in his first two NFL seasons in D.C., so this is pretty new to him. While he could be used as more of a pass-catcher in Blough's offense, Sinnott would likely need an injury to Okonkwo to become relevant as a streaming TE in fantasy football leagues in 2026.
Source: ESPN.com - John Keim
Source: ESPN.com - John Keim