Unclear if Michael Penix Jr. Will Play in Preseason Games
Michael Penix Jr. (knee) or Tua Tagovailoa (back) will play in any preseason games, according to Tori McElhaney of the team's official website. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said a decision will be made at a later date, and with Penix, it will depend on where he's at in his recovery from a torn ACL in 2025. Penix was at training camp on Friday, but he continued to be held out of full team drills. However, he did get all of the high red-zone snaps in 7-on-7 work. The 26-year-old former eighth overall pick in 2024 from the University of Washington had surgery last November on his knee, and it might be several more weeks before he's fully cleared for team work in training camp. While nothing will be settled in terms of the QB competition for a while, Penix's extended rehab has opened the door for Tagovailoa to become the favorite in the competition under center this summer. Penix's fantasy stock in both redraft and dynasty leagues is way down entering 2026, and he could be an injury liability for the rest of his career.
Source: AtlantaFalcons.com - Tori McElhaney
Source: AtlantaFalcons.com - Tori McElhaney