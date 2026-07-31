Kenny Gainwell Used "Primarily as a Receiver"
Bucky Irving saw most of the first-team work, with Kenny Gainwell "primarily utilized as a receiver out of the backfield," according to Adam Slivon of PewterReport.com. Gainwell was quarterback Baker Mayfield's primary checkdown option out of the backfield as well, which is where he thrived last year with the Pittsburgh Steelers and veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers, catching a career-high 73 passes for 489 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 85 targets in 17 regular-season games. Rachaad White is no longer in Tampa, but the Bucs signed the 27-year-old Gainwell to a two-year, $14 million contract to help complement Irving. Irving should be Tampa's primary early-down back, but there are signs that the Buccaneers want to manage his workload after a down sophomore season in 2025 due to ankle and shoulder injuries. Gainwell is primarily a pass-catching back, but he has also averaged 4.4 yards per carry as a runner in his five NFL seasons, and he probably won't strictly be a third-down option for head coach Todd Bowles. The former fifth-rounder in 2021 by the Philadelphia Eagles is an ascending RB3/flex play (more valuable in PPR leagues) as he enters his first year in Tampa.
Source: PewterReport.com - Adam Slivon
Source: PewterReport.com - Adam Slivon