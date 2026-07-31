Matt Gay in the Lead in Kicker Competition in Vegas
Matt Gay is in the lead for the Las Vegas Raiders' kicking competition. Additionally, Gay was perfect during practice today, while undrafted rookie Kansei Matsuzawa doinked one off the right upright from 40 yards away but made everything else. The two are competing to replace long-time Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson. Gay enters camp as the favorite to win the competition because of his NFL experience. However, Matsuzawa has an opportunity to win the kicking competition if he can perform consistently on deep kicks. Over the last few seasons, Gay has struggled on 50-plus-yard kicks with the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders.
Source: The Athletic - Sam Warren
Source: The Athletic - Sam Warren