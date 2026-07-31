Kyle Monangai Remains Out of Practice
Kyle Monangai (undisclosed) remains out of training camp practice on Friday for a second straight day, according to Courtney Cronin of ESPN. With Monangai out for undisclosed reasons, Salvon Ahmed is getting Monangai's reps behind starter D'Andre Swift. The 24-year-old Monangai should be considered day-to-day until we know more about his situation. Hopefully, he'll be able to get back on the practice field at some point this weekend. As a rookie in 2025, Monangai had 169 rushing attempts for 783 yards (4.6 yards per carry) and five touchdowns while adding 18 receptions on 30 targets for 164 yards as a receiver in 17 regular-season games (one start). He's expected to resume his role in 2026 as a complementary option to Swift in Chicago's backfield, limiting his overall fantasy upside. Monangai also isn't a particularly strong receiver, so his only real path to an improvement in Year 2 is to see more goal-line work and vulture touchdowns from Swift. Fantasy managers should consider the second-year back as a TD-dependent RB3/flex and a strong handcuff to Swift.
Source: ESPN.com - Courtney Cronin
Source: ESPN.com - Courtney Cronin