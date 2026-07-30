Corey Seager to Come Off Injured List on Friday
Corey Seager (back) will be activated from the 10-day injured list on Friday before the team's game against the division-rival Houston Astros if he is OK physically after his two minor-league rehab games, according to president of baseball operations Chris Young. Seager will be returning to the majors for the first time since early July due to inflammation in his lower back. It has been an injury-plagued year for the 32-year-old five-time All-Star, as he's had multiple stays on the IL and has played in only 51 games (219 plate appearances). When he has been on the field, he hasn't been himself, slashing .182/.292/.374 with a career-low .667 OPS, 10 home runs, 25 RBI, 28 runs scored, and a stolen base for the Rangers. Expect Texas to ease Seager back into the fold so that he will be healthy for the stretch run as they attempt to get into the postseason. If Seager can stay healthy the rest of the way and rebound to his pre-injury form, he'll be an asset at a premium position in all fantasy leagues.
Source: DLLS Sports - Jeff Wilson
Source: DLLS Sports - Jeff Wilson