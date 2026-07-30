Daniel Susac Hits First Two Homers in Blowout Win Over Milwaukee
Daniel Susac had a day to remember in Wednesday's 16-3 drubbing of the visiting Milwaukee Brewers at Oracle Park. Susac went 2-for-4 at the plate with the first two home runs of his career, four RBI, three runs scored, and a walk to raise his season batting average to .256 and his OPS to .678. The 25-year-old former 19th overall pick in 2022 from the University of Arizona is now hitting .256/.306/.372 with a .678 OPS, 19 RBI, nine runs scored, and two stolen bases in his first 45 MLB games and 136 plate appearances. Susac had been losing out on playing time behind the dish to Drew Cavanaugh because of a recent slump offensively, so perhaps this will get him going again as we head into August this weekend. He has played in only eight games in July, going 4-for-18 with his two homers, five RBI, four runs, a steal, one walk, and three strikeouts, and he also hit .222 (10-for-45) in 16 games in June.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com