Curtis Mead Not Expected to Have Surgery
Curtis Mead (hand) is not expected to undergo surgery, according to Chris Cotillo. Mead is expected to miss 6-8 weeks while he recovers from a fractured left wrist. The 25-year-old was recently acquired by the team and suffered this injury during his second at-bat on Monday. The hope is that Mead can resume baseball activities at some point in August. Mead should be able to contribute again before the end of the season, but this is still a tough break for the Red Sox. The organization could look to add another bat at the upcoming trade deadline.
Source: Chris Cotillo
Source: Chris Cotillo