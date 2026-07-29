Brandyn Garcia Picks Up Second Save, a Deep-League Saves Target in Arizona
Brandyn Garcia for his second save of the season in their 3-0 victory over the hosting Pittsburgh Pirates in favor of veteran right-hander Paul Sewald. Garcia allowed a walk and struck out two in his inning of work to slam the door on the Bucs, and after the game, manager Torey Lovullo announced that Sewald is out as the closer. Unfortunately, Lovullo didn't specifically name Garcia as his go-to guy in the ninth inning going forward. It means that the D-backs will likely play the matchups late in games if they are ahead, and will most likely be operating with a closer-by-committee situation that could involve all of Garcia, Jonathan Loaisiga, Kevin Ginkel, and Juan Morillo. The 26-year-old Garcia entered Wednesday's action with a 2.25 ERA (1.72 FIP), one save, a 0.82 WHIP, and 33:6 K:BB in 28 relief innings in just his second big-league season. Garcia will be an option in the ninth going forward, but probably only if several lefties are due up for the opposing team. We wouldn't advise fantasy managers to chase the D-backs' bullpen situation unless you're absolutely desperate for saves.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com