Kyle Schwarber Missing Second Game With Illness
Kyle Schwarber (illness) is out of the starting lineup for the second straight day due to gastrointestinal issues on Wednesday versus the division-rival Miami Marlins, per MLB.com. Shortstop Trea Turner will serve as the designated hitter and bat leadoff, with Edmundo Sosa playing shortstop and hitting out of the nine-hole against Marlins right-hander Ryan Gusto. Schwarber is dealing with a similar illness that kept him out for a series earlier this year, so hopefully he'll be back for Friday's series opener in Baltimore against the Orioles after the Phillies' scheduled day off on Thursday. The 33-year-old four-time All-Star leads the league in home runs (33) and strikeouts (157). He's an elite source of power from the left side, even though he has an elevated 34.4% strikeout rate in 457 plate appearances this year. Since taking part in the Home Run Derby during the All-Star break earlier this month, Schwarbs has gone just 8-for-35 (.229) with a homer, three doubles, three RBI, six runs, six walks, and 13 strikeouts.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com