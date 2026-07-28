Eduardo Valencia Homers Twice in his Seventh Big-League Game
Eduardo Valencia had a day to remember on Tuesday in the 14-0 win over the visiting Baltimore Orioles in just his seventh game in the majors. Valencia went 4-for-5 at the plate with two home runs, four RBI, three runs scored, and a strikeout to boost his season average to .529 and his OPS to 1.791 in a small sample size of seven big-league contests. It was his first game action with the Tigers since being recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Monday. Per MLB Pipeline, Valencia is considered Detroit's No. 11 overall prospect. The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder also homered in his first major-league at-bat on July 9, and he now has four homers in his first seven games in Detroit. Valencia's effort to lower his hands in his batting stance to add more lift this year has certainly paid off, as he also clubbed 17 home runs in 81 games at Triple-A in 2026. The Tigers are rolling with Valencia as Dillon Dingler's backup for what looks like the rest of the year.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com