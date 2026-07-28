Vinnie Pasquantino Pulled on Tuesday With Sore Hand
Vinnie Pasquantino (hand) left Tuesday night's game early against the division-rival Minnesota Twins with right-hand soreness. Before leaving the eventual 3-2 loss at Target Field, Pasquantino went 0-for-3 at the plate with a strikeout to drop his season average to .232 and his OPS to .663. Normally, hand soreness wouldn't be much of a concern, but it is for Pasquantino, who already required surgery for a fractured hamate bone in his right hand earlier this season. Fantasy managers should consider the left-handed slugger day-to-day for now, but don't be surprised if it results in a trip to the injured list. The 28-year-old has been a massive disappointment for fantasy managers in 2026 after he clubbed a career-high 32 homers and drove in 113 runs in 160 games a season ago. The Pasquatch entered Tuesday with a .234/.321/.348 slash line with a career-worst .670 OPS, only six homers, and 33 RBI in 333 plate appearances. If he requires another trip to the IL, expect Jac Caglianone to move from right field to first base in KC. Pasquantino's power stroke from the left side isn't guaranteed to bounce back the rest of the year following his hand issues.
Source: Kansas City Royals
Source: Kansas City Royals