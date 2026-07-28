Blake Snell Set to Make Another Rehab Start on Wednesday
Blake Snell (elbow) will make a rehab start with Single-A Ontario on Wednesday. This will be Snell's third appearance on his current rehab stint as he works his way back from elbow surgery. Thanks to both elbow and shoulder issues, the 33-year-old has thrown just three innings in the big leagues so far this season. However, recent reporting indicates that Snell is expected to throw about 60 pitches on Wednesday and could be activated by the Dodgers following the start, assuming he makes it through without any hiccups. Snell remains a high-end starting pitcher when healthy, as he recorded a 5-4 record with a 2.35 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, and 72 strikeouts across 61 1/3 innings (11 starts) for the Dodgers in 2025. As long as he can avoid injury over the final two months of the regular season, he carries league-winning upside for fantasy managers.
Source: Ontario Tower Buzzers
Source: Ontario Tower Buzzers