Carlos Lagrange Resumes Throwing After Shoulder Injury
Carlos Lagrange (right shoulder) has resumed throwing after a capsular sprain shut him down, according to Greg Joyce of the New York Post. Lagrange last pitched for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on June 25 and went on the seven-day injured list July 2. The Yankees initially expected him to stop throwing for approximately six weeks, so this is an encouraging step. There is still no timetable for mound work or a return to game action. The 23-year-old has a 4.55 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, and 83 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings this season. Lagrange remains a dynasty-league hold, but he has no immediate redraft value while his return date and possible path to the Yankees bullpen remain uncertain.
Source: Greg Joyce
Source: Greg Joyce