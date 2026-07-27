Cubs, White Sox Showing Interest in Reid Detmers
Reid Detmers, multiple sources told Russell Dorsey of Yahoo Sports. Detmers has generated plenty of interest around the league as the Aug. 3 trade deadline approaches, and both the Cubs and White Sox need pitching as they look to finish the second half strong. The 27-year-old southpaw is currently 3-7 on the season with a 4.05 ERA (3.28 FIP) and 1.10 WHIP with 136 strikeouts and 37 walks in 120 innings across his 21 starts in his sixth year in the major leagues with the Halos. He has two more years of club control, making him one of the few available starting pitchers with that distinction, and would definitely fit the White Sox's young core as they seek to win the American League Central in 2026. The Cubs, meanwhile, have had an extremely banged-up starting rotation for most of the season. Detmers' teammate, right-hander Jose Soriano, should attract plenty of attention at this year's deadline as well if the Angels are serious about selling and rebuilding.
Source: Yahoo Sports - Russell Dorsey
Source: Yahoo Sports - Russell Dorsey