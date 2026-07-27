Grant Taylor Has Arrived as a Must-Add Reliever
Grant Taylor has been one of the better relievers in baseball so far this season, recording a 2.58 ERA and 1.07 WHIP with 74 strikeouts, four wins, and five saves across 52 1/3 innings (39 games). Chicago has been hesitant to deploy Taylor as its full-time closer in 2026, preferring to utilize him in a fireman role. However, the 24-year-old has notched three saves in July and could be securing the team's ninth-inning role. Even if Taylor does not see every save chance for the White Sox the rest of the way, he should remain a valuable reliever for fantasy managers to roster. Taylor is averaging 98.3 miles per hour on his fastball and has posted a 34.9% strikeout rate and a 26.4% K-BB rate. In leagues where he is available on the waiver wire, Taylor profiles as a must-add pitcher.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller