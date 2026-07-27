Joc Pederson Becoming a Waiver Priority After Two-Homer Game
Joc Pederson continued his strong month of July on Monday in the team's 7-3 win over the division-rival Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field, going 2-for-4 as the team's leadoff hitter with two home runs, four RBI, and a strikeout to boost his season average to .254 and his OPS to .856. The 34-year-old left-handed slugger's damage came early, as he hit a leadoff homer against right-hander George Kirby before blasting a three-run homer in the second inning. Pederson now has two multi-homer games in 2026 and 22 in his career. The two-homer performance extended his current hitting streak to 10 games, during which he's gone 14-for-36 (.389) with five home runs, nine RBI, and a stolen base. Pederson is now slashing .254/.343/.513 with 19 home runs after the two-time All-Star hit just nine homers in 96 games played in 2025 in his first year with the Rangers. For his power stroke from the left side, Pederson needs to be considered as a waiver-wire pickup in more mixed leagues. He's currently rostered in only 5% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com