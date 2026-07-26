Jonathan Kuminga Linked to Cavs Sign-and-Trade
Jonathan Kuminga has been tied to Cleveland in a proposed sign-and-trade framework that could send Max Strus and second-round pick capital to Atlanta, per Evan Sidery. The idea reflects real mutual interest between the Cavaliers and Kuminga, who likes coach Kenny Atkinson from their Golden State days, per Joe Vardon of The Athletic. Kuminga, 23, averaged 12.3 points and 5.3 rebounds in 16 games for Atlanta after a midseason trade. In Cleveland, he would have to carve out usage alongside Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and James Harden, capping his redraft ceiling, though his youth keeps him appealing in dynasty. Strus would boost Atlanta's shooting if moved.
Source: Evan Sidery
Source: Evan Sidery