Curtis Mead to Join Red Sox in Major Trade
Curtis Mead to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for left-handed pitcher Connelly Early. Mead has enjoyed a strong campaign in D.C. and is now set to play a key role as the Red Sox look to claim a Wild Card down the stretch run. Through 87 games with the Nationals in 2026, Mead has posted a strong .254/.352/.500 slash line with 17 doubles, 17 home runs and six stolen bases. His current production is expected to remain sustainable given his underlying marks. The 25-year-old has generated a .260 xBA with a borderline elite .358 xwOBA and a high .458 xSLG. Mead is expected to occupy the hot corner, which will move Caleb Durbin to the keystone. His power upside should provide him with prime RBI opportunities over the final months of the season as he joins one of the game's hottest lineups.
Source: Jeff Passan
Source: Jeff Passan