George Lombard Jr. Viewed as "Big-League Ready"
George Lombard Jr. is putting together an impressive season in the minor leagues. There have been rumblings that Lombard could head to the big leagues this season. Across three different leagues, Lombard is slashing .281/.408/.500 with 11 home runs, 29 RBI, and 12 steals in 70 games. The 21-year-old has played so well that he has put himself in the conversation for a promotion, according to Bryan Hoch. Lombard has played fewer than 50 games at Triple-A, so the Yankees might opt to continue having him get reps there. However, the former first-round pick could force the Yankees' hand if he continues to hit this well.
Source: Bryan Hoch
Source: Bryan Hoch