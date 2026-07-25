Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Intends to Join 76ers
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is negotiating a buyout and intends to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers to reunite with LeBron James, according to Chris Haynes. Caldwell-Pope, 33, won the 2020 title alongside James in Los Angeles and would slot into a loaded rotation fronted by James, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Jaylen Brown. He averaged 8.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.7 assists last season and shot 31.6 percent from three in 51 games before season-ending finger surgery in February. On a likely veteran-minimum deal behind that crowded group, he would hold little redraft value, sit on deep league radars at most, and offer almost no dynasty appeal.
Source: Chris Haynes
Source: Chris Haynes