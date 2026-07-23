Wizards Plan to Extend Anthony Davis Amid Trade Rumors
Anthony Davis is at the center of dueling storylines, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. Washington plans to open extension talks once Davis becomes eligible on August 6, a deal that could reach four years and roughly $275 million, while Golden State has pushed to trade for him and pair him with LeBron James. The Wizards have rebuffed those inquiries so far, viewing Davis as a veteran pillar of their rebuild. For fantasy, the health picture towers over the drama: Davis is a first-round, five-category force when right, but a ligament tear in his left hand wiped out his Washington debut, and he played just 20 games in 2025-26. Draft the ceiling if it comes at a discount, but his games total, not his address, is the real variable.
Source: Michael Scotto
Source: Michael Scotto