Rockets Hire Shooting Guru Chip Engelland for Ime Udoka's Staff
Amen Thompson, an elite athlete and defender whose lone weakness is his outside shot: even modest gains there would push the ascending guard toward the next fantasy tier. Reed Sheppard and Jabari Smith Jr. also stand to gain from a specialist who has spent a career turning non-shooters into threats, making this a quietly meaningful hire for anyone banking on a leap from the Rockets' youth.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania