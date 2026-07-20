Angels Exected to Make Jose Soriano, Reid Detmers Available at Trade Deadline
Jose Soriano and left-hander Reid Detmers available at this year's trade deadline in early August. Soriano allowed just one earned run in his first six starts of the season, but he's come down to Earth since, posting a 5.15 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, and 72:40 K:BB in 73 1/3 innings over his last 14 starts. The 27-year-old Dominican is 8-6 overall with a 3.49 ERA (3.97 FIP), 1.29 WHIP, and 115:53 K:BB in 111 innings over 20 starts. Soriano leads the league with 53 walks in his fourth year in the majors in Anaheim. Detmer, meanwhile, has had a solid return to a starting role in 2026 after being demoted to the bullpen last year. The 27-year-old southpaw is 3-6 with a 4.16 ERA (3.21 FIP), 1.12 WHIP, and 130:35 K:BB in 114 2/3 frames across 20 starts. Both hurlers should attract plenty of interest on the trade market as the deadline approaches, and both of them could have a higher fantasy ceiling down the stretch with contenders.
Source: New York Post - Jon Heyman
Source: New York Post - Jon Heyman