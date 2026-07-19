Hawks Acquire Luguentz Dort in Three-Team Deal
Luguentz Dort from the Oklahoma City Thunder, ESPN's Shams Charania reports. The 2025 All-NBA Defensive First Team selection will move to the Eastern Conference in a three-team deal. As part of the transaction, the Hawks also added guard Ryan Nembhard from the Dallas Mavericks and sent forward Zaccharie Risacher to Texas. The move was a financial decision for the Thunder, who only recently picked up a $17.7 million team option on Dort's contract. As an elite defender, Dort will be a valuable contributor in the Hawks' rotation, but his fantasy value could take a hit if the Hawks use him off the bench behind Dyson Daniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania