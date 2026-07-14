Patrick Reed Set to Have a More Productive Open Championship

Jul 14, 2026, 1:26 PM ET
It hasn't been a great time for Patrick Reed in recent Open Championships, as he hasn't finished inside the top 30 since 2019 (solo 10th). However, with his level of play this year and his reinstatement to the PGA Tour coming in a few months, he's certainly trying to get in the mix as much as possible. The 35-year-old is leading the Race to Dubai on the DP World Tour, coming off a T13 finish at last week's Scottish Open. He's able to do some real damage on approach, but his biggest strength comes on and around the green, where he averaged 1.76 strokes gained last week at the Renaissance Club between putting and his short game. Those will come in handy at a baked-out Royal Birkdale. For those needing a reliable player with as much upside as anyone with a presumably decent floor, Reed is a solid option.--Todd McGillSource: Data Golf