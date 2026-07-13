Jordan Walker Disappoints Philly Crowd, Wins 2026 Home Run Derby
Jordan Walker came back to stun Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber to win the event on his final swing, according to MLB.com's Theo DeRosa and Brent Maguire. Walker silenced the relentless Philly crowd by homering on each of his final four do-or-die swings to take home the title, his first ever. The 24-year-old right-handed slugger crushed a dozen homers in the final round to win it, homering on his final six swings to stun the hometown crowd. Walker entered this year's Home Run Derby as one of the biggest underdogs in the field, having never competed in the HR Derby. On 27 total swings on the night, he hit 19 homers, including 13 in the first round. In the process, he became the first Cardinals player ever to win a HR Derby. After teasing high-end power upside for years as one of the top prospects in baseball, Walker has finally put it all together in 2026, batting .294/.354/.532 with an .887 OPS, 22 home runs, 74 RBI, 62 runs, and 13 stolen bases in his 357 at-bats in the first half of 2026.
Source: MLB.com - Theo DeRosa and Brent Maguire
Source: MLB.com - Theo DeRosa and Brent Maguire