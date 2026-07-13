Mets Not Considering Moving Luke Weaver into Closer Role
Devin Williams with right-hander Luke Weaver in the closer's role, according to Laura Albanese of Newsday Sports. Williams, who has a 4.83 ERA and 1.71 WHIP through the first half of his first season in New York, blew back-to-back save chances going into this week's All-Star break, allowing four earned runs in his last 3 1/3 innings pitched. The 31-year-old veteran also has 44 strikeouts and 19 walks while collecting 13 saves in 31 2/3 innings in the first half. Weaver, meanwhile, only has one save but has been much more reliable overall, posting a 2-1 record, 1.85 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, and 43:11 K:BB in 39 innings pitched in his first season with the Mets. Green might not be ready to pull Williams from the closer's role, but his tune could change early in the second half if Williams continues to struggle. Fantasy managers chasing saves should think about snagging Weaver off the waiver wire. He's currently rostered in 14% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: Newsday - Laura Albanese
Source: Newsday - Laura Albanese