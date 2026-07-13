Kody Clemens Still a Waiver Target for Power Going into Second Half
Kody Clemens heads into this week's All-Star break only four home runs shy of a new career high in that category. The 30-year-old veteran has a .243/.303/.482 slash line with a .785 OPS, 16 home runs, 46 RBI, 45 runs scored, and six stolen bases in 301 at-bats at the halfway mark in what has turned out to be a career year in his first full season in Minnesota (fifth in the majors). The former third-round pick by the Detroit Tigers in the 2018 MLB draft out of the University of Texas at Austin homered in three straight games to begin the month of July and had a span of five home runs and 12 RBI in eight games from June 26 through July 4. Clemens went hitless in 17 plate appearances with an RBI, a run scored, a walk, and seven strikeouts across four games going into the All-Star break, but that shouldn't take away from the fact that he's a sneaky waiver-wire addition for power-hungry fantasy managers going into the second half of the season. Clemens is rostered in just under half of Yahoo leagues, so he's widely available. Making him more attractive is the fact that he's eligible at first base, second base, and the outfield in those same formats.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference