Josh Bell Still a Cheap Source of Power Off the Waiver Wire
Josh Bell, 33, doesn't have the high-end upside that most fantasy managers are looking for when targeting players off the waiver wire, but he can still help those in need of power as we head into the second half of the 2026 season later this week. The veteran switch-hitter is batting .248/.307/.429 with a .735 OPS, 13 home runs, 60 RBI, 48 runs scored, and a stolen base in 343 at-bats this year in his first season with the Twins. The former second-rounder by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2011 out of Jesuit College Preparatory School of Dallas was hot going into the break, too, going 13-for-47 (.277) with four home runs, five doubles, nine RBI, and seven runs scored in his last 12 games. Bell has been better average-wise (.264) as a righty against lefties, but most of his power comes from the left side (10 of his 13 homers). Most of his power production this year has also come away from Target Field, with nine of his long balls coming on the road. Bell isn't an elite power bat, but for those in deeper leagues scrounging for power, Bell is widely available (25% rostered in Yahoo leagues).
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference