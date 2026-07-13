Jacory Croskey-Merritt Profiles as a Redraft Sleeper Entering 2026
Jacory Croskey-Merritt recorded 805 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 175 carries across 17 games. Particularly given where he was drafted, Croskey-Merritt flashed impressive upside and averaged an efficient 4.6 yards per carry. However, Croskey-Merritt struggled in pass production and as a receiver out of the backfield, capping his workload and fantasy production. Entering 2026, Croskey-Merritt is part of a crowded Commanders backfield mix that also includes Rachaad White, Jeremy McNichols, Jerome Ford, and Kaytron Allen. While Croskey-Merritt appears unlikely to play a three-down role, he may emerge as an early-down workhorse in Washington. As the RB41 by current average draft position in redraft leagues, Croskey-Merritt profiles as a sleeper back for fantasy managers to target ahead of 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller