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Tyler Bell Rounds Out the Top 10, Drafted by Rockies

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Jul 11, 2026, 2:53 PM ET

The Colorado Rockies selected University of Kentucky shortstop Tyler Bell with the 10th overall pick in the 2026 MLB draft on Saturday, according to MLB.com. Bell, who stands at 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, came into this year's draft as MLB.com's No. 10 overall prospect. The 21-year-old finished his second year with the Wildcats in 2026 with a .343/.510/.608 slash line with a 1.119 OPS, nine home runs, 29 RBI, 10 stolen bases, and 49 runs scored across 41 games played and 194 plate appearances. Bell chose to attend Kentucky despite being taken in the second round in 2024 by the Tampa Bay Rays. He'll be slow to get going as a professional after suffering a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder that will require surgery. Bell doesn't stand out with any singular tool, but he has the chance to develop several above-average tools with his bat and legs. He's a switch-hitter at the plate and has enough bat speed to be a 20-plus-homer guy, especially if he makes it to hitter-friendly Coors Field. Bell isn't extremely flashy on defense, but he does enough and has the instincts and athleticism to stick at the position long term. Most likely, Bell will develop into a utility infielder with plus power and above-average speed.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
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