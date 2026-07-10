👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

8 Aging Fantasy Football Players to Target and Avoid: Veterans Sleepers and Busts (2026)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Christian McCaffrey - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Lineup Picks, Running Back

Dominick's veteran NFL players to target and avoid in 2026 fantasy football leagues. His aging sleepers or busts for 2026, including Mike Evans, Christian McCaffrey, and more.

In This Article hide
Aging Fantasy Football Targets
Aging Fantasy Football Avoids
Who Should I Draft Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Every year, some veterans excel and shock fantasy football managers. Some veterans are expected to thrive, but disappoint those same managers.

Let us look at some of these candidates for the 2026 fantasy football season as we head into our drafts.

We will look at four players who should be considered targets, and four more whom managers may want to be wary of heading into the season.

Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!

 

Aging Fantasy Football Targets

Mike Evans, WR, San Francisco 49ers

It finally ended. Mike Evans can no longer say he has never had fewer than 1,000 receiving yards in a season. After going 12 seasons without missing this mark, including just completing the feat in 2024 with 1,004 yards in 14 games, the injury bug found Evans.

Evans played in only eight games in 2025 and caught a pass in only seven of them. He attempted to play in one game during October, in which he had no receptions. Other than this game, Evans missed the entire months of October and November.

In a season in which he managed just 30 receptions for 368 yards and three TDs, Evans had more than five receptions in a game only one time. This came in a 29-28 loss to division foe Atlanta.

Both Tampa Bay and Evans knew it was time for a clean split. This led Evans to sign with the San Francisco 49ers, a team that plays in a much more difficult division and needs more structure and maturity in the receiver room.

Evans had just 12.3 yards/reception in 2025, and Brock Purdy may be without George Kittle for the first part of the 2026 season. Purdy will need someone outside of Christian McCaffrey to get the ball out to, and who can make plays.

If Evans can find the Fountain of Youth in the Bay Area, he can start a new streak and get back to 1,000 yards receiving at a low draft cost for managers.

James Cook III, RB, Buffalo Bills

While this may not be a hot take with Cook leading the NFL in 2025 with 1,621 yards on 309 carries, the 26-year-old will have an added benefit in 2026.

With QB Josh Allen entering his age-30 season, Buffalo will need him to slow down a bit on his rushing attempts to extend his career.

Many NFL quarterbacks have been able to rush the ball. But many of them, including Lamar Jackson and Michael Vick, were forced to slow down after hamstring and other injuries started to creep into play. Buffalo still feels it is in a Super Bowl window. But this is directly attributed to the health of Allen.

Allowing Cook to pick up more of the load while still keeping the threat of Allen will force teams to continue worrying about both. Thus, this allows Cook to lead the league in rushing once again.

Unlike McCaffrey, who managed just 3.9 yards on 311 carries in 2025, Cook was able to average 5.2 yards on just two fewer carries. The Bills offensive line playing in a division with less talented defenses will help Cook succeed for a second straight season.

Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

That scream of excitement you heard when Kyler Murray signed with the Vikings was not the fans in Minneapolis. It was Justin Jefferson. 2025 was a miserable season at QB for Minnesota. Jefferson is excited to have a veteran QB back in this offense who can throw the ball downfield.

Despite the lackluster QB play in 2025, Jefferson finished 13th in the NFL with 84 receptions. He also finished with a respectable 1,048 yards. But he only managed to reel in two TDs for a Vikings team that took a large step back after allowing Sam Darnold to walk to Seattle and win the Super Bowl.

Not only can new Murray throw the ball, but he can also run the ball, a threat that will allow him to extend plays and get Jefferson open when defenses start to crash down to tackle him. After finishing outside the WR1 range in 2025, Jefferson will firmly re-establish himself inside the top 10 for 2026.

Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions

Even though the Detroit Lions had a mediocre season in 2025 (9-8), Goff did not. The QB, who is now 31, finished the season completing 393-of-578 passes with 34 TDs and eight INTs. He also threw for 4,564 yards, which ranked him second in the NFL behind MVP Matthew Stafford.

Detroit comes into the 2026 season with lofty expectations. With Jahmyr Gibbs expected to gain even more work as he battles McCaffrey for the best all-around running back in the NFL, Goff will have a reliable player alongside him in the backfield.

At receiver, Amon-Ra St. Brown, who finished 2025 with 117 receptions for 1,401 yards and 11 TDs, will again be counted on to provide a partner to Gibbs.

Also in the receiving game, TE Sam LaPorta, who finished with 40 receptions and 468 yards in only nine games, will be back to provide a dump-off target should the offensive line of the Lions find themselves in some trouble. Penei Sewell, an All-Pro at right tackle, will also move back to his natural position of left tackle.

The Lions will be a team to beat, both in the NFC and in fantasy leagues. Make sure you get a slice of the pie. Goff is the cheapest way to do it.

 

Aging Fantasy Football Avoids

Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

Let’s make it clear. This is not because of McCaffrey. It is an avoid at his normal draft price.

McCaffrey has been a great running back. He is still the most complete dual-threat RB in the NFL. Unfortunately, he is also known to have nagging injuries that last longer than they should.

Coming off a 2025 season in which McCaffrey had 311 carries for 1,202 yards and 10 TDs in the run game and 924 yards and seven TDs on 102 receptions in the pass game, he will once again be in the top five of many fantasy drafts.

But finishing 2025 with more than 400 touches and with a rushing average of just 3.9 yards, which ranked No. 40 overall, he will need to find the same efficiency in the receiving game (102 receptions on 129 targets) to have this value.

If McCaffrey falls a bit, he is still a target. But in the top five? There are better options at the position and at other positions on the draft board.

DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

This pains me to say as someone who grew up rooting for the Eagles. They are still my hometown team, but it is going to be a challenging season for Smith with no one on the other side of the field to take coverage away from him.

Smith has always been the No. 2 receiver to A.J. Brown. Some would even say third behind Saquon Barkley. But now he is the No. 1, and he will find the task far less hospitable.

Smith comes into the season after compiling 77 catches on 113 targets in 2025. He finished with 1,008 yards and just four TDs. Although these numbers were good enough to lead the Philadelphia Eagles, it is not what you want out of your WR1.

Jalen Hurts has taken a step back in the past few seasons. This will add to the trepidation you must feel for Smith heading into an important season for Hurts, Nick Sirianni, and the Eagles.

Trey McBride, TE, Arizona Cardinals

As happy as Jefferson was to have Murray sign with the Vikings, McBride was just as mad that he had to leave Arizona.

The connection between Murray and McBride made the latter a star in the NFL. It directly impacted his ability to pull down 128 receptions from both Murray and Jacoby Brissett in 2025, making him the top TE in the league and the No. 2 pass-catcher behind Offensive Player of the Year Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who finished with 129 receptions.

With Brissett now holding out for a bigger payday to start for a bad Cardinals team, they could turn to rookie Carson Beck, who led the Miami Hurricanes to the championship game last year. But he is also just 18 months removed from major arm surgery.

The offensive line is not getting any better. This means Beck, not known for his running, will have difficulty finding his best receiver, causing McBride to take a tumble down the ranks of NFL TEs in 2026.

Baker Mayfield, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

A darling of the past few seasons for Buccaneers fans, this is not the season to count on Mayfield for your fantasy team. Not only has he lost Evans to San Francisco, but Chris Godwin Jr. is getting older and breaking down.

Emeka Egbuka, after a strong start in 2025, started to tail off at the end of the season as a rookie. Egbuka finished with 63 catches for 938 yards and six TDs. Of those 63 receptions, only five came in the final three games when Tampa Bay was fighting for the playoffs. As much as I loved Egbuka as a rookie, I am hesitant about him as a sophomore.

This leaves a big void in the WR room, and it will be difficult to fill the spot left by Evans, both in his traditional production and leadership.

The Buccaneers, who have been an annual contender to win the division for many years, will need to focus on the running game in 2026 if they want to make it back to the playoffs after a one-year hiatus. This does not bode well for Mayfield or his receivers, so don't take a chance on the 31-year-old QB.

 

Who Should I Draft Tool

Read more about the Who Should I Draft tool here:

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Christian McCaffrey, Justin Jefferson, Mike Evans, Trey McBride, DeVonta Smith, James Cook III. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Christian McCaffrey, Justin Jefferson, Mike Evans, Trey McBride, DeVonta Smith, James Cook III:

Christian McCaffrey
vs
Bijan Robinson
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Puka Nacua
Christian McCaffrey
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Justin Jefferson
Christian McCaffrey
vs
James Cook III
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Drake London
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Saquon Barkley
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Christian McCaffrey
vs
George Pickens
Christian McCaffrey
vs
De'Von Achane
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Chase Brown
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Omarion Hampton
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Derrick Henry
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Nico Collins
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Brock Bowers
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Chris Olave
Christian McCaffrey
vs
A.J. Brown
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Devonta Smith
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Trey McBride
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Kyren Williams
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Josh Allen
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Tee Higgins
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Javonte Williams
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Zay Flowers
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Breece Hall
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Davante Adams
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Rashee Rice
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Josh Jacobs
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Colston Loveland
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Ladd McConkey
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Garrett Wilson
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Luther Burden III
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Malik Nabers
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Cam Skattebo
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Lamar Jackson
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jameson Williams
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Mike Evans
Christian McCaffrey
vs
D'Andre Swift
Christian McCaffrey
vs
DJ Moore
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jayden Daniels
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Christian McCaffrey
vs
David Montgomery
Christian McCaffrey
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Drake Maye
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Bucky Irving
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jadarian Price
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Tony Pollard
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Rico Dowdle
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jaylen Warren
Christian McCaffrey
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Blake Corum
Christian McCaffrey
vs
RJ Harvey
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Kyle Monangai
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jordan Mason
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Rachaad White
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Woody Marks
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Tyjae Spears
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Tank Bigsby
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Justin Jefferson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Justin Jefferson
vs
James Cook III
Justin Jefferson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Justin Jefferson
vs
Drake London
Justin Jefferson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Justin Jefferson
vs
Saquon Barkley
Justin Jefferson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Justin Jefferson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Justin Jefferson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Justin Jefferson
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Justin Jefferson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Justin Jefferson
vs
George Pickens
Justin Jefferson
vs
Bijan Robinson
Justin Jefferson
vs
De'Von Achane
Justin Jefferson
vs
Puka Nacua
Justin Jefferson
vs
Chase Brown
Justin Jefferson
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Justin Jefferson
vs
Omarion Hampton
Justin Jefferson
vs
Derrick Henry
Justin Jefferson
vs
Nico Collins
Justin Jefferson
vs
Brock Bowers
Justin Jefferson
vs
Chris Olave
Justin Jefferson
vs
A.J. Brown
Justin Jefferson
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Justin Jefferson
vs
Devonta Smith
Justin Jefferson
vs
Trey McBride
Justin Jefferson
vs
Kyren Williams
Justin Jefferson
vs
Josh Allen
Justin Jefferson
vs
Tee Higgins
Justin Jefferson
vs
Javonte Williams
Justin Jefferson
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Justin Jefferson
vs
Zay Flowers
Justin Jefferson
vs
Breece Hall
Justin Jefferson
vs
Davante Adams
Justin Jefferson
vs
Rashee Rice
Justin Jefferson
vs
Josh Jacobs
Justin Jefferson
vs
Colston Loveland
Justin Jefferson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Justin Jefferson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Justin Jefferson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Justin Jefferson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Justin Jefferson
vs
Luther Burden III
Justin Jefferson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Justin Jefferson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Justin Jefferson
vs
Malik Nabers
Justin Jefferson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Justin Jefferson
vs
Lamar Jackson
Justin Jefferson
vs
Jameson Williams
Justin Jefferson
vs
Mike Evans
Justin Jefferson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Justin Jefferson
vs
DJ Moore
Justin Jefferson
vs
Jayden Daniels
Justin Jefferson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Justin Jefferson
vs
David Montgomery
Justin Jefferson
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Justin Jefferson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Justin Jefferson
vs
Drake Maye
Justin Jefferson
vs
Bucky Irving
Justin Jefferson
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Justin Jefferson
vs
Christian Watson
Justin Jefferson
vs
Carnell Tate
Justin Jefferson
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Justin Jefferson
vs
Parker Washington
Justin Jefferson
vs
Rome Odunze
Justin Jefferson
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Justin Jefferson
vs
DK Metcalf
Justin Jefferson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Justin Jefferson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Justin Jefferson
vs
Jordan Addison
Justin Jefferson
vs
Michael Wilson
Justin Jefferson
vs
Alec Pierce
Justin Jefferson
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Justin Jefferson
vs
Josh Downs
Justin Jefferson
vs
Jayden Reed
Justin Jefferson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Justin Jefferson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Justin Jefferson
vs
Makai Lemon
Justin Jefferson
vs
Ricky Pearsall
Justin Jefferson
vs
Quentin Johnston
Justin Jefferson
vs
KC Concepcion
Justin Jefferson
vs
Matthew Golden
Justin Jefferson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Justin Jefferson
vs
Jalen Coker
Mike Evans
vs
Jameson Williams
Mike Evans
vs
D'Andre Swift
Mike Evans
vs
Lamar Jackson
Mike Evans
vs
DJ Moore
Mike Evans
vs
Cam Skattebo
Mike Evans
vs
Jayden Daniels
Mike Evans
vs
Malik Nabers
Mike Evans
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Mike Evans
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Mike Evans
vs
David Montgomery
Mike Evans
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Mike Evans
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Mike Evans
vs
Luther Burden III
Mike Evans
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Mike Evans
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Mike Evans
vs
Drake Maye
Mike Evans
vs
Garrett Wilson
Mike Evans
vs
Bucky Irving
Mike Evans
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Mike Evans
vs
Jadarian Price
Mike Evans
vs
Ladd McConkey
Mike Evans
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Mike Evans
vs
Colston Loveland
Mike Evans
vs
Christian Watson
Mike Evans
vs
Josh Jacobs
Mike Evans
vs
Joe Burrow
Mike Evans
vs
Rashee Rice
Mike Evans
vs
Carnell Tate
Mike Evans
vs
Davante Adams
Mike Evans
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Breece Hall
Mike Evans
vs
Tony Pollard
Mike Evans
vs
Zay Flowers
Mike Evans
vs
Parker Washington
Mike Evans
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Mike Evans
vs
Javonte Williams
Mike Evans
vs
Tyler Warren
Mike Evans
vs
Tee Higgins
Mike Evans
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Mike Evans
vs
Josh Allen
Mike Evans
vs
Jalen Hurts
Mike Evans
vs
Kyren Williams
Mike Evans
vs
Rome Odunze
Mike Evans
vs
Trey McBride
Mike Evans
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Devonta Smith
Mike Evans
vs
Caleb Williams
Mike Evans
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Mike Evans
vs
DK Metcalf
Mike Evans
vs
A.J. Brown
Mike Evans
vs
Tucker Kraft
Mike Evans
vs
Chris Olave
Mike Evans
vs
Rico Dowdle
Mike Evans
vs
Brock Bowers
Mike Evans
vs
Jaylen Warren
Mike Evans
vs
Nico Collins
Mike Evans
vs
Courtland Sutton
Mike Evans
vs
Puka Nacua
Mike Evans
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Mike Evans
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Mike Evans
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Mike Evans
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Mike Evans
vs
Drake London
Mike Evans
vs
George Pickens
Mike Evans
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Mike Evans
vs
Jordan Addison
Mike Evans
vs
Michael Wilson
Mike Evans
vs
Alec Pierce
Mike Evans
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Josh Downs
Mike Evans
vs
Jayden Reed
Mike Evans
vs
Xavier Worthy
Mike Evans
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Makai Lemon
Mike Evans
vs
Ricky Pearsall
Mike Evans
vs
Quentin Johnston
Mike Evans
vs
KC Concepcion
Mike Evans
vs
Matthew Golden
Mike Evans
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Mike Evans
vs
Jalen Coker
Mike Evans
vs
Romeo Doubs
Mike Evans
vs
Khalil Shakir
Trey McBride
vs
Devonta Smith
Trey McBride
vs
Kyren Williams
Trey McBride
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Trey McBride
vs
Josh Allen
Trey McBride
vs
A.J. Brown
Trey McBride
vs
Tee Higgins
Trey McBride
vs
Chris Olave
Trey McBride
vs
Javonte Williams
Trey McBride
vs
Brock Bowers
Trey McBride
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Trey McBride
vs
Nico Collins
Trey McBride
vs
Zay Flowers
Trey McBride
vs
Derrick Henry
Trey McBride
vs
Breece Hall
Trey McBride
vs
Omarion Hampton
Trey McBride
vs
Davante Adams
Trey McBride
vs
Chase Brown
Trey McBride
vs
Rashee Rice
Trey McBride
vs
De'Von Achane
Trey McBride
vs
Josh Jacobs
Trey McBride
vs
George Pickens
Trey McBride
vs
Colston Loveland
Trey McBride
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Trey McBride
vs
Ladd McConkey
Trey McBride
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Trey McBride
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Trey McBride
vs
Saquon Barkley
Trey McBride
vs
Garrett Wilson
Trey McBride
vs
Drake London
Trey McBride
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Trey McBride
vs
James Cook III
Trey McBride
vs
Luther Burden III
Trey McBride
vs
Justin Jefferson
Trey McBride
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Trey McBride
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Trey McBride
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Trey McBride
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Trey McBride
vs
Malik Nabers
Trey McBride
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Trey McBride
vs
Cam Skattebo
Trey McBride
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Trey McBride
vs
Lamar Jackson
Trey McBride
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Trey McBride
vs
Jameson Williams
Trey McBride
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Trey McBride
vs
Mike Evans
Trey McBride
vs
Bijan Robinson
Trey McBride
vs
D'Andre Swift
Trey McBride
vs
Puka Nacua
Trey McBride
vs
DJ Moore
Trey McBride
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Trey McBride
vs
Jayden Daniels
Trey McBride
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Trey McBride
vs
David Montgomery
Trey McBride
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Trey McBride
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Trey McBride
vs
Drake Maye
Trey McBride
vs
Bucky Irving
Trey McBride
vs
Tyler Warren
Trey McBride
vs
Tucker Kraft
Trey McBride
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Trey McBride
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Trey McBride
vs
Sam Laporta
Trey McBride
vs
Mark Andrews
Trey McBride
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Trey McBride
vs
George Kittle
Trey McBride
vs
Travis Kelce
Trey McBride
vs
Jake Ferguson
Trey McBride
vs
Dallas Goedert
Trey McBride
vs
Isaiah Likely
Trey McBride
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Trey McBride
vs
Hunter Henry
Trey McBride
vs
Brenton Strange
Trey McBride
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Trey McBride
vs
Juwan Johnson
Trey McBride
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Trey McBride
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Trey McBride
vs
Dalton Schultz
Trey McBride
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Trey McBride
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Trey McBride
vs
Gunnar Helm
Trey McBride
vs
Greg Dulcich
Trey McBride
vs
Cade Otton
Devonta Smith
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Devonta Smith
vs
Trey McBride
Devonta Smith
vs
A.J. Brown
Devonta Smith
vs
Kyren Williams
Devonta Smith
vs
Chris Olave
Devonta Smith
vs
Josh Allen
Devonta Smith
vs
Brock Bowers
Devonta Smith
vs
Tee Higgins
Devonta Smith
vs
Nico Collins
Devonta Smith
vs
Javonte Williams
Devonta Smith
vs
Derrick Henry
Devonta Smith
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Devonta Smith
vs
Omarion Hampton
Devonta Smith
vs
Zay Flowers
Devonta Smith
vs
Chase Brown
Devonta Smith
vs
Breece Hall
Devonta Smith
vs
De'Von Achane
Devonta Smith
vs
Davante Adams
Devonta Smith
vs
George Pickens
Devonta Smith
vs
Rashee Rice
Devonta Smith
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Devonta Smith
vs
Josh Jacobs
Devonta Smith
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Devonta Smith
vs
Colston Loveland
Devonta Smith
vs
Saquon Barkley
Devonta Smith
vs
Ladd McConkey
Devonta Smith
vs
Drake London
Devonta Smith
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Devonta Smith
vs
James Cook III
Devonta Smith
vs
Garrett Wilson
Devonta Smith
vs
Justin Jefferson
Devonta Smith
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Devonta Smith
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Devonta Smith
vs
Luther Burden III
Devonta Smith
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Devonta Smith
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Devonta Smith
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Devonta Smith
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Devonta Smith
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Devonta Smith
vs
Malik Nabers
Devonta Smith
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Devonta Smith
vs
Cam Skattebo
Devonta Smith
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Devonta Smith
vs
Lamar Jackson
Devonta Smith
vs
Bijan Robinson
Devonta Smith
vs
Jameson Williams
Devonta Smith
vs
Puka Nacua
Devonta Smith
vs
Mike Evans
Devonta Smith
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Devonta Smith
vs
D'Andre Swift
Devonta Smith
vs
DJ Moore
Devonta Smith
vs
Jayden Daniels
Devonta Smith
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Devonta Smith
vs
David Montgomery
Devonta Smith
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Devonta Smith
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Devonta Smith
vs
Drake Maye
Devonta Smith
vs
Bucky Irving
Devonta Smith
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Devonta Smith
vs
Christian Watson
Devonta Smith
vs
Carnell Tate
Devonta Smith
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Devonta Smith
vs
Parker Washington
Devonta Smith
vs
Rome Odunze
Devonta Smith
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Devonta Smith
vs
DK Metcalf
Devonta Smith
vs
Courtland Sutton
Devonta Smith
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Devonta Smith
vs
Jordan Addison
Devonta Smith
vs
Michael Wilson
Devonta Smith
vs
Alec Pierce
Devonta Smith
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Devonta Smith
vs
Josh Downs
Devonta Smith
vs
Jayden Reed
Devonta Smith
vs
Xavier Worthy
Devonta Smith
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Devonta Smith
vs
Makai Lemon
Devonta Smith
vs
Ricky Pearsall
Devonta Smith
vs
Quentin Johnston
Devonta Smith
vs
KC Concepcion
Devonta Smith
vs
Matthew Golden
Devonta Smith
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Devonta Smith
vs
Jalen Coker
James Cook III
vs
Justin Jefferson
James Cook III
vs
Drake London
James Cook III
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
James Cook III
vs
Saquon Barkley
James Cook III
vs
Jonathan Taylor
James Cook III
vs
Ashton Jeanty
James Cook III
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
James Cook III
vs
Kenneth Walker III
James Cook III
vs
CeeDee Lamb
James Cook III
vs
George Pickens
James Cook III
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
James Cook III
vs
De'Von Achane
James Cook III
vs
Christian McCaffrey
James Cook III
vs
Chase Brown
James Cook III
vs
Bijan Robinson
James Cook III
vs
Omarion Hampton
James Cook III
vs
Puka Nacua
James Cook III
vs
Derrick Henry
James Cook III
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
James Cook III
vs
Nico Collins
James Cook III
vs
Brock Bowers
James Cook III
vs
Chris Olave
James Cook III
vs
A.J. Brown
James Cook III
vs
Jeremiyah Love
James Cook III
vs
Devonta Smith
James Cook III
vs
Trey McBride
James Cook III
vs
Kyren Williams
James Cook III
vs
Josh Allen
James Cook III
vs
Tee Higgins
James Cook III
vs
Javonte Williams
James Cook III
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
James Cook III
vs
Zay Flowers
James Cook III
vs
Breece Hall
James Cook III
vs
Davante Adams
James Cook III
vs
Rashee Rice
James Cook III
vs
Josh Jacobs
James Cook III
vs
Colston Loveland
James Cook III
vs
Ladd McConkey
James Cook III
vs
Terry Mclaurin
James Cook III
vs
Garrett Wilson
James Cook III
vs
Emeka Egbuka
James Cook III
vs
Luther Burden III
James Cook III
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
James Cook III
vs
Jaylen Waddle
James Cook III
vs
Malik Nabers
James Cook III
vs
Cam Skattebo
James Cook III
vs
Lamar Jackson
James Cook III
vs
Jameson Williams
James Cook III
vs
Mike Evans
James Cook III
vs
D'Andre Swift
James Cook III
vs
DJ Moore
James Cook III
vs
Jayden Daniels
James Cook III
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
James Cook III
vs
David Montgomery
James Cook III
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
James Cook III
vs
Quinshon Judkins
James Cook III
vs
Drake Maye
James Cook III
vs
Bucky Irving
James Cook III
vs
Jadarian Price
James Cook III
vs
Tony Pollard
James Cook III
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
James Cook III
vs
Chuba Hubbard
James Cook III
vs
Rico Dowdle
James Cook III
vs
Jaylen Warren
James Cook III
vs
J.K. Dobbins
James Cook III
vs
Blake Corum
James Cook III
vs
RJ Harvey
James Cook III
vs
Kyle Monangai
James Cook III
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
James Cook III
vs
Jordan Mason
James Cook III
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
James Cook III
vs
Rachaad White
James Cook III
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
James Cook III
vs
Jonathon Brooks
James Cook III
vs
Keaton Mitchell
James Cook III
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
James Cook III
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
James Cook III
vs
Isiah Pacheco
James Cook III
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
James Cook III
vs
Woody Marks
James Cook III
vs
Tyjae Spears
James Cook III
vs
Tank Bigsby
James Cook III
vs
Tyler Allgeier

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Top 80 Fantasy Football Rookie Rankings
10 Instant-Impact Fantasy Rookies (2026)
Greatest NFL Player for Each Jersey Number
Top 40 Dynasty Quarterback Rankings


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Jacoby Brissett

Works Out With Teammates Amid Contract Dispute
Kyler Murray

J.J. McCarthy Dead-Even in QB Competition Heading into Camp?
Dalano Banton

Gets Waived by Celtics
Nate Boerkircher

the Favorite for TE2 Duties in Jacksonville
Milwaukee Bucks

Pete Nance Agrees to Two-Year Deal With Bucks
Jacksonville Jaguars

Travis Hunter's Snaps Likely to be Managed Early in Training Camp
Shedeur Sanders

Browns Interested in Trading Shedeur Sanders?
Golden State Warriors

Charles Bassey Lands With Warriors
Kawhi Leonard

Trade on Hold Due to Ongoing Investigation
Jordan Clarkson

Heading Back to the Knicks
Seiya Suzuki

Leaves Early on Thursday Due to Calf Cramps
Wyatt Langford

Activated and Starting on Thursday
Tre' Harris

has a Path to Relevance, but Target Competition Will be Fierce
Jalen Nailor

Still More Dart Throw Than Dynasty Buy
RJ Harvey

Still Has Upside, But Workload Is Messy
J.K. Dobbins

Better as Redraft Asset Than as a Dynasty Hold
LeQuint Allen Jr.

a Dynasty Buy-Low Candidate Entering 2026?
Chris Bell

Carries Clear Appeal for Dynasty Rebuilds Entering 2026
MarShawn Lloyd

May Be Undervalued at His Current Redraft ADP
Malik Nabers

Could Miss the First 4-5 Games of 2026?
T.J. Hockenson

Does T.J. Hockenson Have Bounce-Back Potential in 2026?
Munetaka Murakami

Could Return on Friday
Jordan Addison

Carries Redraft Sleeper Appeal into 2026
Ranger Suarez

Red Sox Place Ranger Suarez on Injured List With Groin Strain
Collin Murray-Boyles

Looking to Expand Game After All-Rookie Season
Cade Otton

Remains a Streaming Option in 2026
Jared Goff

Can Jared Goff Help to Win Leagues in 2026?
NBA

Terry Rozier Seeking an NBA Return Amid Legal Issues
Toronto Raptors

Stephen Silas Set to Join Darko Rajakovic's Raptors Staff
Tez Johnson

Buried on a Deep and Healthy Depth Chart
Egor Demin

Shows More Aggressive Attack for Nets
Kaelon Black

Battling for an Important Insurance Role
Denver Nuggets

Jonas Valanciunas Drawing Knicks Interest in Free Agency
CFB

True Freshman Cederian Morgan to Make Impact for Alabama?
Travis Hunter

Expected to be a Full-Go for Training Camp
Bennedict Mathurin

Remains a Clippers Priority in Free Agency
Peyton Watson

Drawing Interest from Clippers
Tyson Hinds

Signs Two-Year Contract With Ducks
Barrett Hayton

Remains With Mammoth
Connor Bedard

to Miss Start of Season Due to Shoulder Surgery
Indiana Pacers

Micah Potter to be Waived by Pacers
Myron Gardner

to Miss Remainder of Summer League
Marcus Sasser

Acquired by Mavericks in Six-Team Trade
Mo Bamba

Returns to Jazz on Two-Year Deal
Denver Nuggets

Jonas Valanciunas Being Waived by Nuggets
Larry Nance Jr.

Lands One-Year Deal With Pacers
Mike Trout

Back From the Injured List
CFB

Devon Dampier Overlooked Among Star Quarterbacks in 2026
Tory Horton

Still Waiting on a Clear Role in Seattle
Tyler Soderstrom

A's Reinstate Tyler Soderstrom From the Injured List
CFB

Iowa State Has Zero Returning Starters in 2026
CFB

Collin Klein Praises Avery Johnson at Big 12 Media Day
CFB

Can Oklahoma Establish a Rushing Attack in 2026?
CFB

Amare Thomas a Top National Receiver Entering 2026
Justin Verlander

to Retire Following the Season
CFB

Wyatt Young Looking to Replicate Production in Big 12
J.J. Spaun

a Boom-or-Bust Option at Scottish Open
Aaron Rai

Looks to Continue Strong Run at Scottish Open
Robert MacIntyre

Looks to Recapture Scottish Open Magic
Brooks Barnhizer

Posts Double-Double in Thunder Loss
Henri Veesaar

Fills Stat Sheet in Hawks Summer League Win
Tom Kim

Brings High Upside to Scottish Open
Brian Harman

Difficult to Trust at Scottish Open
Hunter Dickinson

Re-Signs With Pelicans on Two-Way Deal
BUF

David Kampf Heads to Europe
Nicolai Hojgaard

Eyes Another Strong Scottish Open Finish
OTT

Claude Giroux Signs New Deal With Senators
Harris English

Looking to Stay Consistent at Scottish Open
Simon Nemec

Flames Sign Simon Nemec to Five-Year, $36.25 Million Deal
Patrick Cantlay

Bringing Strong Form to Scottish Open
Chris Gotterup

Looks to Carry Winning Form to His Title Defense at Scottish Open
Scottie Scheffler

is Back to His Winning Ways Ahead of Scottish Open
Rory McIlroy

Looking For Another Successful Week at The Renaissance Club
Jon Rahm

Looks to Bounce Back After Missed Cut at U.S. Open
Viktor Hovland

Wins First Tournament of 2026 Season
Justin Thomas

Playing Excellent Golf Heading to Genesis Scottish Open
Xander Schauffele

Will Need to Find His Approach Game at Genesis Scottish Open
Patrick Reed

Looks to Continue Exceptional Season
Tommy Fleetwood

In Excellent Form For Genesis Scottish Open
Eric Cole

Rounding Into Form Heading to Genesis Scottish Open
Ludvig Aberg

Looking to Bounce Back at Genesis Scottish Open
Ryan O'Hearn

Goes Off for Three Homers, 10 RBI in Rout of Braves
Shohei Ohtani

Still in Line to Pitch on Friday
Hunter Goodman

Scratched Due to Wrist Injury
Byron Buxton

Heading to Injured List With Hip Injury
Min Woo Lee

Looking For a Spark at Scottish Open
Brooks Koepka

Making Debut Appearance at This Week's Scottish Open
Konnor Griffin

to Miss 8-10 Weeks With Finger Injury
Konnor Griffin

Could Miss at Least a Month With Torn Tendon in his Finger
CFB

Drew Mestemaker Voted Preseason Big-12 Newcomer of the Year
CFB

Isaiah Sategna III Due for Explosive Final Season at Oklahoma
CFB

Noah Fifita Named to Preseason All-Big 12 Team
CFB

Omarion Miller Steps into WR1 Role Vacated by Jordyn Tyson
CFB

LJ Martin a Candidate to Lead Nation in Rushing Yards
CFB

Will Hammond Could be Ready for Week 1
CFB

Willie Fritz Believes Houston Can Compete for National Championship
Chase Briscoe

Earns his First Cup Victory of 2026 at Chicagoland
Christopher Bell

Finishes as the Runner-Up for the Fourth Time This Year
Denny Hamlin

Extends his Championship Lead With Third-Place Finish
William Byron

Finishes Fourth as the Top Chevrolet Driver at Chicagoland
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Leads Laps and Finishes Sixth at Chicagoland
Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodon Expected to be Out Until Mid-August
Daemon Hunt

Agrees to One-Year Deal With Wild
David Gustafsson

Inks One-Year Contract With Penguins
PIT

Egor Chinakhov Signs Three-year, $18.75 Million Deal With Penguins
CFB

Tennessee, Ohio State Battling for Five-Star RB David Gabriel Georges
Arturs Silovs

Re-Ups With Penguins for One Year
Pavel Mintyukov

Ducks Re-Sign Pavel Mintyukov on Five-Year, $38 Million Contract
Mavrik Bourque

Lands Six-Year, $33 Million Contract From Predators
Ranger Suarez

Leaves Sunday's Start Early With Groin Injury
Christopher Bell

Is Christopher Bell Worth Rostering for Chicagoland Lineups?
Chase Briscoe

Is Chase Briscoe Worth Rostering for DFS at Chicagoland?
William Byron

Is an Underrated DFS Option for Chicagoland Lineups
Chase Elliott

Should Fantasy Managers Consider Chase Elliott for Chicagoland DFS Lineups?
Carson Hocevar

Could Carson Hocevar be A Top-10 Contender at Chicagoland?
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Day-to-Day After Injuring his Toe on Sunday
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace May Have a Strong Performance at Chicagoland
Byron Buxton

Aggravates Hip Injury, Pulled Early on Sunday
Joey Logano

Qualifies Outside of the Top 30 at Chicagoland
Shohei Ohtani

Back in Dodgers Lineup Against Padres
Alex Bowman

Is Alex Bowman Worth Consideration for Tournament DFS Lineups at Chicagoland?
Ty Gibbs

Could Contend at Chicagoland
Chris Buescher

Qualifies Third at Chicagoland
Brad Keselowski

Has Best Qualifying Result of Season at Chicagoland
Corey Heim

an Easy DFS Play at Chicagoland
Brandon Woodruff

to Go Back on Injured List With Inflamed Labrum
Mike Trout

Could Return on Tuesday
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

to Rest Back During All-Star Break
Emil Andrae

Agrees to Two-Year Contract With Maple Leafs
Hendrix Lapierre

Signs Two-Year Deal With Penguins
UTA

Mammoth Bring in Andrew Peeke on One-Year Deal
TOR

Gavin McKenna Signs Entry-Level Contract With Maple Leafs
DAL

Jamie Benn Ready for Year 18 With Stars
Leo Carlsson

Receives Huge Offer Sheet From Flyers
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Hitter Prospects To Stash: Week 16
MLB Home Run Props to Bet Today (7/10/26)
Sell-High Candidates: Overachievers to Trade
Breakout Hitters To Watch For Week 16