Dominick's veteran NFL players to target and avoid in 2026 fantasy football leagues. His aging sleepers or busts for 2026, including Mike Evans, Christian McCaffrey, and more.
Every year, some veterans excel and shock fantasy football managers. Some veterans are expected to thrive, but disappoint those same managers.
Let us look at some of these candidates for the 2026 fantasy football season as we head into our drafts.
We will look at four players who should be considered targets, and four more whom managers may want to be wary of heading into the season.Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
Aging Fantasy Football Targets
Mike Evans, WR, San Francisco 49ers
It finally ended. Mike Evans can no longer say he has never had fewer than 1,000 receiving yards in a season. After going 12 seasons without missing this mark, including just completing the feat in 2024 with 1,004 yards in 14 games, the injury bug found Evans.
Evans played in only eight games in 2025 and caught a pass in only seven of them. He attempted to play in one game during October, in which he had no receptions. Other than this game, Evans missed the entire months of October and November.
In a season in which he managed just 30 receptions for 368 yards and three TDs, Evans had more than five receptions in a game only one time. This came in a 29-28 loss to division foe Atlanta.
Both Tampa Bay and Evans knew it was time for a clean split. This led Evans to sign with the San Francisco 49ers, a team that plays in a much more difficult division and needs more structure and maturity in the receiver room.
Evans had just 12.3 yards/reception in 2025, and Brock Purdy may be without George Kittle for the first part of the 2026 season. Purdy will need someone outside of Christian McCaffrey to get the ball out to, and who can make plays.
If Evans can find the Fountain of Youth in the Bay Area, he can start a new streak and get back to 1,000 yards receiving at a low draft cost for managers.
James Cook III, RB, Buffalo Bills
While this may not be a hot take with Cook leading the NFL in 2025 with 1,621 yards on 309 carries, the 26-year-old will have an added benefit in 2026.
With QB Josh Allen entering his age-30 season, Buffalo will need him to slow down a bit on his rushing attempts to extend his career.
Many NFL quarterbacks have been able to rush the ball. But many of them, including Lamar Jackson and Michael Vick, were forced to slow down after hamstring and other injuries started to creep into play. Buffalo still feels it is in a Super Bowl window. But this is directly attributed to the health of Allen.
Allowing Cook to pick up more of the load while still keeping the threat of Allen will force teams to continue worrying about both. Thus, this allows Cook to lead the league in rushing once again.
JAMES COOK. 44-YARD TD.
BUFvsCLE on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/LuloZeFLqO
— NFL (@NFL) December 21, 2025
Unlike McCaffrey, who managed just 3.9 yards on 311 carries in 2025, Cook was able to average 5.2 yards on just two fewer carries. The Bills offensive line playing in a division with less talented defenses will help Cook succeed for a second straight season.
Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
That scream of excitement you heard when Kyler Murray signed with the Vikings was not the fans in Minneapolis. It was Justin Jefferson. 2025 was a miserable season at QB for Minnesota. Jefferson is excited to have a veteran QB back in this offense who can throw the ball downfield.
Despite the lackluster QB play in 2025, Jefferson finished 13th in the NFL with 84 receptions. He also finished with a respectable 1,048 yards. But he only managed to reel in two TDs for a Vikings team that took a large step back after allowing Sam Darnold to walk to Seattle and win the Super Bowl.
Not only can new Murray throw the ball, but he can also run the ball, a threat that will allow him to extend plays and get Jefferson open when defenses start to crash down to tackle him. After finishing outside the WR1 range in 2025, Jefferson will firmly re-establish himself inside the top 10 for 2026.
Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions
Even though the Detroit Lions had a mediocre season in 2025 (9-8), Goff did not. The QB, who is now 31, finished the season completing 393-of-578 passes with 34 TDs and eight INTs. He also threw for 4,564 yards, which ranked him second in the NFL behind MVP Matthew Stafford.
Detroit comes into the 2026 season with lofty expectations. With Jahmyr Gibbs expected to gain even more work as he battles McCaffrey for the best all-around running back in the NFL, Goff will have a reliable player alongside him in the backfield.
At receiver, Amon-Ra St. Brown, who finished 2025 with 117 receptions for 1,401 yards and 11 TDs, will again be counted on to provide a partner to Gibbs.
Also in the receiving game, TE Sam LaPorta, who finished with 40 receptions and 468 yards in only nine games, will be back to provide a dump-off target should the offensive line of the Lions find themselves in some trouble. Penei Sewell, an All-Pro at right tackle, will also move back to his natural position of left tackle.
The Lions will be a team to beat, both in the NFC and in fantasy leagues. Make sure you get a slice of the pie. Goff is the cheapest way to do it.
Aging Fantasy Football Avoids
Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers
Let’s make it clear. This is not because of McCaffrey. It is an avoid at his normal draft price.
McCaffrey has been a great running back. He is still the most complete dual-threat RB in the NFL. Unfortunately, he is also known to have nagging injuries that last longer than they should.
Coming off a 2025 season in which McCaffrey had 311 carries for 1,202 yards and 10 TDs in the run game and 924 yards and seven TDs on 102 receptions in the pass game, he will once again be in the top five of many fantasy drafts.
CMC touchdown and the @49ers retake the lead.
CHIvsSF on NBC
Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/poUbFDFIlp
— NFL (@NFL) December 29, 2025
But finishing 2025 with more than 400 touches and with a rushing average of just 3.9 yards, which ranked No. 40 overall, he will need to find the same efficiency in the receiving game (102 receptions on 129 targets) to have this value.
If McCaffrey falls a bit, he is still a target. But in the top five? There are better options at the position and at other positions on the draft board.
DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
This pains me to say as someone who grew up rooting for the Eagles. They are still my hometown team, but it is going to be a challenging season for Smith with no one on the other side of the field to take coverage away from him.
Smith has always been the No. 2 receiver to A.J. Brown. Some would even say third behind Saquon Barkley. But now he is the No. 1, and he will find the task far less hospitable.
Smith comes into the season after compiling 77 catches on 113 targets in 2025. He finished with 1,008 yards and just four TDs. Although these numbers were good enough to lead the Philadelphia Eagles, it is not what you want out of your WR1.
Jalen Hurts has taken a step back in the past few seasons. This will add to the trepidation you must feel for Smith heading into an important season for Hurts, Nick Sirianni, and the Eagles.
Trey McBride, TE, Arizona Cardinals
As happy as Jefferson was to have Murray sign with the Vikings, McBride was just as mad that he had to leave Arizona.
The connection between Murray and McBride made the latter a star in the NFL. It directly impacted his ability to pull down 128 receptions from both Murray and Jacoby Brissett in 2025, making him the top TE in the league and the No. 2 pass-catcher behind Offensive Player of the Year Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who finished with 129 receptions.
With Brissett now holding out for a bigger payday to start for a bad Cardinals team, they could turn to rookie Carson Beck, who led the Miami Hurricanes to the championship game last year. But he is also just 18 months removed from major arm surgery.
The offensive line is not getting any better. This means Beck, not known for his running, will have difficulty finding his best receiver, causing McBride to take a tumble down the ranks of NFL TEs in 2026.
Baker Mayfield, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
A darling of the past few seasons for Buccaneers fans, this is not the season to count on Mayfield for your fantasy team. Not only has he lost Evans to San Francisco, but Chris Godwin Jr. is getting older and breaking down.
Emeka Egbuka, after a strong start in 2025, started to tail off at the end of the season as a rookie. Egbuka finished with 63 catches for 938 yards and six TDs. Of those 63 receptions, only five came in the final three games when Tampa Bay was fighting for the playoffs. As much as I loved Egbuka as a rookie, I am hesitant about him as a sophomore.
This leaves a big void in the WR room, and it will be difficult to fill the spot left by Evans, both in his traditional production and leadership.
The Buccaneers, who have been an annual contender to win the division for many years, will need to focus on the running game in 2026 if they want to make it back to the playoffs after a one-year hiatus. This does not bode well for Mayfield or his receivers, so don't take a chance on the 31-year-old QB.
Who Should I Draft Tool
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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Christian McCaffrey, Justin Jefferson, Mike Evans, Trey McBride, DeVonta Smith, James Cook III. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!
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Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Christian McCaffrey, Justin Jefferson, Mike Evans, Trey McBride, DeVonta Smith, James Cook III:
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