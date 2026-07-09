Matt Donnelly breaks down 10 fantasy football rookie breakout candidates, impact players, and potential draft targets for 2026. His projected top rookie performers.
Year in and year out, fantasy football managers are hoping to hit it big during their rookie drafts to gain a leg up on the competition. For some rookies, an impact occurs instantaneously; for some, they become late-season league winners, and for most, they are still a year away from making an impact.
Last season, Jaxson Dart averaged 17.6 fantasy points per game and finished as the QB14 overall. At the running back position, Ashton Jeanty led all rookie backs in fantasy production, finishing as the RB15 in PPR formats. At the same time, Cam Skattebo (13.0), Omarion Hampton (11.5), and Quinshon Judkins (10.3) averaged double-digit fantasy production on a week-to-week basis.
It wasn’t just the running backs who produced, as Tetairoa McMillan and Emeka Egbuka finished as WR13 and WR14, respectively, producing more fantasy points than Zay Flowers, Jaylen Waddle, and DK Metcalf. Which 2026 rookies are positioned to produce right away? Let’s take a look.Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
Jeremiyah Love, RB, Arizona Cardinals
ADP 25.9, RB13
Jeremiyah Love is already being viewed as a fringe RB1 in fantasy after the Arizona Cardinals selected the Notre Dame product third overall in this past April's draft. Over 41 collegiate games, Love ran for 2,882 yards and 26 touchdowns, averaging 6.7 yards per carry. In those final two seasons, Love averaged 1,507 total yards and 20 touchdowns.
Love proved that not only can he run the ball, but he is a formidable option in the passing game as well, which will serve him well in a crowded Cardinals backfield. Love has everything you look for in a three-down back, having led this rookie class in yards per carry and yards per carry after contact. That ability to catch the ball, pass protect, and secure the rock should earn him reps early on.
JEREMIYAH LOVE 94-YARD HOUSE CALL 🔥 pic.twitter.com/orFMG0TqX6
— ESPN (@espn) November 1, 2025
Unlike Jeanty, Love will need to contend with James Conner, Tyler Allgeier, and Trey Benson for touches early on. That said, you don’t draft a running back third overall not to play, do you?
Carnell Tate, WR, Tennessee Titans
ADP 75.8, WR30
Love and Carnell Tate are looking to be the closest thing to can’t-miss prospects as you are going to find, especially from a fantasy football perspective. Believe it or not, even with all the hype, Tate is still a real value in fantasy drafts coming off the board as a WR3 in many cases.
Looking at that ADP a little more closely, Tate is often selected after wide receivers such as Mike Evans, Rome Odunze, and Christian Watson. Looking at the Titans' depth chart, you see a much better offense on paper, but no receiver who can do what Tate brings each week.
Top Contested Catch Rates by a Drafted WR
+ min. 10 contested targets, since 2014
1. Justin Jefferson, 2019 (92%)
2. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, 2021 (90%)
3. Carnell Tate, 2025 (86%) 🔥
...
492. KJ Osborn, 2020 (14%) pic.twitter.com/XUo9Wxj5xk
— Scott Barrett (@ScottBarrettDFB) March 30, 2026
Since 2018, the only Power Four receiver prospects with a passer rating greater than 140.0, a contested catch rate over 68%, and a missed tackle rate surpassing 20% in their finest collegiate campaign are Jaxon Smith-Njigba, A.J. Brown, Justin Jefferson, and Tate. Tate also has a career yards per route run higher than 2.00 (2.27), which is often a good indicator of future success.
Jadarian Price, RB, Seattle Seahawks
ADP 67.6, RB26
File Jadarian Price as the early season league winner. Much of the talk for much of the offseason has been about a committee approach to the Seahawks backfield. However, with a pair of undrafted free agents in George Holani and Emanuel Wilson set to hold things down until Zach Charbonnet (ACL) returns, I’ll believe that when I see it come to fruition.
When Charbonnet does return, he will likely be inefficient until Week 7 at the earliest, in which case Price has ample opportunity to prove his value to Seattle's offense. Price is no stranger to timeshares in the backfield, having split time with Love at Notre Dame the last three seasons and producing 1,420 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns on 233 rushing attempts.
Last season, both Charbonnet and Kenneth Walker III averaged 11.4 fantasy points per game, which puts Price in a prime position to be a solid RB2 in his rookie season with RB1 upside while Charbonnet recovers.
Jordyn Tyson, WR, New Orleans Saints
ADP 83.8, WR33
Despite missing some time due to injury last season, Jordyn Tyson was a productive pass-catcher for Arizona State, recording 136 receptions for 1,812 receiving yards (13.3 per reception) and 18 touchdowns over his final 21 contests.
Tyson slots in opposite Chris Olave in what projects to be a much-improved Saints offense in 2026 with Tyler Shough entering Year 2 and the latest free-agent addition, Travis Etienne Jr., set to take over the backfield fresh off an 1,100-yard rushing campaign.
Tyson is an elite pass-catcher in both his route running and his ability to attack the ball at its highest point. A receiver doesn’t accidentally average 14.4 yards per reception throughout college when recording 158 receptions without the ability to separate some defenders.
With teams focusing on Olave and Etienne early on, Tyson will have every opportunity to become a household name before the Saints hit their bye in Week 8.
Makai Lemon, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
ADP 89.9, WR36
Philadelphia’s offensive play-calling was downright offensive at times last season, and not in a good way. Heading into 2026, Philadelphia has tasked Sean Mannion with play-calling duties, and one thing Mannion loves to do is run plays with motion.
One of the primary beneficiaries of this motion offense will be Makai Lemon, who is about as shifty as they come. Chad Johnson once said that you could put him in a phone booth with a couple of defensive backs and he’d still get open; you could say the same for Lemon, too.
Last season, Lemon caught 79 passes for 1,156 yards and finished his junior season with 11 touchdowns. With A.J. Brown now in New England, there are 121 vacated targets. DeVonta Smith will see an increase, as will Dallas Goedert, but Lemon is in an enviable position where he could see 100 targets his rookie season.
Kenyon Sadiq, TE, New York Jets
ADP 127.8, TE21
Last season, we were spoiled with Tyler Warren, Colston Loveland, and Harold Fannin Jr. all making an impact during their rookie seasons. Historically, the tight end position takes the most patience as players develop. Often, fantasy managers don’t see a return on their investments at the position until Year 4 or 5.
Kenyon Sadiq finds himself in a position in which he could be featured as the second or third option in the Jets' passing game behind Garrett Wilson and potential fellow rookie Omar Cooper Jr. (more in a minute).
There's just no guarding Kenyon Sadiq 💪
Here's another look at his TD route for @Oregonfootball @ATTBusiness pic.twitter.com/MiGKtObEl3
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 13, 2025
Sadiq is a freak, running a 4.30 40 time and posting a vertical of 43.5” at the NFL Combine. Put that together with a college dominator greater than 18%, a career yards per route run over 1.80, and a college career yards per reception over 12.0, and you have the makings of a future top fantasy tight end.
Omar Cooper Jr., WR, New York Jets
ADP 130.4, WR53
New York had one of the worst passing offenses in the NFL last season; in fact, its 140.3 passing yards per game ranked dead last. Over the final three Jets contests, New York could only muster 109.0 passing yards per game. That’s where Sadiq and Cooper become instant-impact rookie candidates.
As bad as Geno Smith was last season, and he was bad, he was still better than the combination of Justin Fields, Tyrod Taylor, and Brady Cook, who tossed one more touchdown pass (14) than interceptions thrown (13).
The return of Garrett Wilson (missed 10 games) automatically gives the Jets a real receiving threat, where Sadiq and Cooper can provide a secondary option for Smith. Right now, Cooper is coming off the draft board between Romeo Doubs and Matthew Golden, neither of whom carries much upside.
If Cooper can be that second option for Smith, then the rookie product from Indiana can provide value as a WR3 for fantasy managers who drafted him as their fifth option. Cooper was a breakout performer for the Hoosiers last season, hauling in 69 passes for 937 yards with much of that occurring as the Hoosiers geared up for their national championship run.
KC Concepcion, WR, Cleveland Browns
ADP 131.7, WR55
Much like Cooper, KC Concepcion is coming off the board as a WR5 on most rosters. In PPR formats, that feels like a steal considering the rookie caught 50 or more passes in each of his three collegiate seasons, topping 800 or more in two of those three campaigns.
For Concepcion, expect HC Todd Monken to move him around the formation similar to how he moved Zay Flowers around during his tenure in Baltimore. By doing so, Concepcion and the Browns can get favorable matchups against safeties and even opposing linebackers.
Concepcion's route running is as good as any receiver in the class, and what he can do with the ball in his hands in the open field is special.
Jonah Coleman, RB, Denver Broncos
ADP 131.1, RB51
Current ADP suggests that Coleman is most likely going to be the primary backup for RJ Harvey for this upcoming season, as his ADP has him 21 spots behind his counterpart at the running back position.
Jonah Coleman explosive run vs. Ohio State's star-studded defense https://t.co/t1aHJ72Nqz pic.twitter.com/E95HdpqWcd
— Jacob Gibbs (@jagibbs_23) March 15, 2026
Let’s not forget, Denver was 21st in the NFL in rushing yards per game, as the combination of RJ Harvey, J.K. Dobbins, and Jaleel McLaughlin averaged 114.1 yards on the ground per game.
In contrast, Coleman comes to the team averaging 5.5 yards per carry with more than 550 rushing attempts on his college resume. More impressively, Coleman averaged 8.1 yards per rushing attempt over his career, in which he had one yard before initial contact.
Eli Stowers, TE, Philadelphia Eagles
ADP 140.1, TE28
Every year, we find ourselves a tight end who surpasses everyone's expectations. This year, that tight end is primed to be Eli Stowers. Right now, Stowers is often going undrafted in season-long leagues and is viewed as a TE3 at best. Looking at his positioning within his peers, Stowers finds himself between Terrance Ferguson and Mason Taylor.
Based on depth charts, this does align with what the ADP suggests, as all three tight ends find themselves behind another on their team's respective pecking order. But what if Stowers isn’t going to be used as a tight end?
Philadelphia has Goedert as the primary tight end, but it also dealt the big-bodied A.J. Brown to New England, and Stowers has lined up wide in the past. Some in the scouting community felt that Stowers was better served transitioning to wide receiver. If you are getting a potential wide receiver here with tight end eligibility, that’s going to be huge.
At Vanderbilt, Stowers averaged 2.10 yards per route run when lined up in the slot or out wide and averaged 4.8 yards after the catch per reception.
Honorable Mentions
Fernando Mendoza, QB, Las Vegas Raiders
If Fernando Mendoza can win the starting quarterback job out of camp, he could easily surpass the rookie production of Cam Ward (11.4 fantasy points per game) and Tyler Shough (14.9 fantasy points per game) from a season ago. Currently, Mendoza is coming off the board as the QB23, ahead of both Ward and Shough.
Denzel Boston, WR, Cleveland Browns
It’s a risky proposition to put two Browns rookie receivers on this list, so Concepcion earns that spot, as the floor for the slot receiver is a little higher. That said, Denzel Boston could be the better option in standard scoring formats as his touchdown upside is much higher.
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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Jeremiyah Love, Carnell Tate, Jadarian Price, Jordyn Tyson, Makai Lemon, Kenyon Sadiq, Omar Cooper Jr., KC Concepcion, Jonah Coleman, Eli Stowers, Denzel Boston. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.
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Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Jeremiyah Love, Carnell Tate, Jadarian Price, Jordyn Tyson, Makai Lemon, Kenyon Sadiq, Omar Cooper Jr., KC Concepcion, Jonah Coleman, Eli Stowers, Denzel Boston:
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