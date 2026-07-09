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10 Instant-Impact Fantasy Football Rookies: First-Year Breakout Candidates to Draft (2026)

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Jeremiyah Love - College Football DFS Picks, NFL Draft Rookie

Matt Donnelly breaks down 10 fantasy football rookie breakout candidates, impact players, and potential draft targets for 2026. His projected top rookie performers.

Year in and year out, fantasy football managers are hoping to hit it big during their rookie drafts to gain a leg up on the competition. For some rookies, an impact occurs instantaneously; for some, they become late-season league winners, and for most, they are still a year away from making an impact.

Last season, Jaxson Dart averaged 17.6 fantasy points per game and finished as the QB14 overall. At the running back position, Ashton Jeanty led all rookie backs in fantasy production, finishing as the RB15 in PPR formats. At the same time, Cam Skattebo (13.0), Omarion Hampton (11.5), and Quinshon Judkins (10.3) averaged double-digit fantasy production on a week-to-week basis.

It wasn’t just the running backs who produced, as Tetairoa McMillan and Emeka Egbuka finished as WR13 and WR14, respectively, producing more fantasy points than Zay Flowers, Jaylen Waddle, and DK Metcalf. Which 2026 rookies are positioned to produce right away? Let’s take a look.

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Jeremiyah Love, RB, Arizona Cardinals

ADP 25.9, RB13

Jeremiyah Love is already being viewed as a fringe RB1 in fantasy after the Arizona Cardinals selected the Notre Dame product third overall in this past April's draft. Over 41 collegiate games, Love ran for 2,882 yards and 26 touchdowns, averaging 6.7 yards per carry. In those final two seasons, Love averaged 1,507 total yards and 20 touchdowns.

Love proved that not only can he run the ball, but he is a formidable option in the passing game as well, which will serve him well in a crowded Cardinals backfield. Love has everything you look for in a three-down back, having led this rookie class in yards per carry and yards per carry after contact. That ability to catch the ball, pass protect, and secure the rock should earn him reps early on.

Unlike Jeanty, Love will need to contend with James Conner, Tyler Allgeier, and Trey Benson for touches early on. That said, you don’t draft a running back third overall not to play, do you?

 

Carnell Tate, WR, Tennessee Titans

ADP 75.8, WR30

Love and Carnell Tate are looking to be the closest thing to can’t-miss prospects as you are going to find, especially from a fantasy football perspective. Believe it or not, even with all the hype, Tate is still a real value in fantasy drafts coming off the board as a WR3 in many cases.

Looking at that ADP a little more closely, Tate is often selected after wide receivers such as Mike Evans, Rome Odunze, and Christian Watson. Looking at the Titans' depth chart, you see a much better offense on paper, but no receiver who can do what Tate brings each week.

Since 2018, the only Power Four receiver prospects with a passer rating greater than 140.0, a contested catch rate over 68%, and a missed tackle rate surpassing 20% in their finest collegiate campaign are Jaxon Smith-Njigba, A.J. Brown, Justin Jefferson, and Tate. Tate also has a career yards per route run higher than 2.00 (2.27), which is often a good indicator of future success.  

 

Jadarian Price, RB, Seattle Seahawks

ADP 67.6, RB26

File Jadarian Price as the early season league winner. Much of the talk for much of the offseason has been about a committee approach to the Seahawks backfield. However, with a pair of undrafted free agents in George Holani and Emanuel Wilson set to hold things down until Zach Charbonnet (ACL) returns, I’ll believe that when I see it come to fruition.

When Charbonnet does return, he will likely be inefficient until Week 7 at the earliest, in which case Price has ample opportunity to prove his value to Seattle's offense. Price is no stranger to timeshares in the backfield, having split time with Love at Notre Dame the last three seasons and producing 1,420 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns on 233 rushing attempts.

Last season, both Charbonnet and Kenneth Walker III averaged 11.4 fantasy points per game, which puts Price in a prime position to be a solid RB2 in his rookie season with RB1 upside while Charbonnet recovers.

 

Jordyn Tyson, WR, New Orleans Saints

ADP 83.8, WR33

Despite missing some time due to injury last season, Jordyn Tyson was a productive pass-catcher for Arizona State, recording 136 receptions for 1,812 receiving yards (13.3 per reception) and 18 touchdowns over his final 21 contests.

Tyson slots in opposite Chris Olave in what projects to be a much-improved Saints offense in 2026 with Tyler Shough entering Year 2 and the latest free-agent addition, Travis Etienne Jr., set to take over the backfield fresh off an 1,100-yard rushing campaign.

Tyson is an elite pass-catcher in both his route running and his ability to attack the ball at its highest point. A receiver doesn’t accidentally average 14.4 yards per reception throughout college when recording 158 receptions without the ability to separate some defenders.

With teams focusing on Olave and Etienne early on, Tyson will have every opportunity to become a household name before the Saints hit their bye in Week 8.

 

Makai Lemon, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

ADP 89.9, WR36

Philadelphia’s offensive play-calling was downright offensive at times last season, and not in a good way. Heading into 2026, Philadelphia has tasked Sean Mannion with play-calling duties, and one thing Mannion loves to do is run plays with motion.

One of the primary beneficiaries of this motion offense will be Makai Lemon, who is about as shifty as they come. Chad Johnson once said that you could put him in a phone booth with a couple of defensive backs and he’d still get open; you could say the same for Lemon, too.

Last season, Lemon caught 79 passes for 1,156 yards and finished his junior season with 11 touchdowns. With A.J. Brown now in New England, there are 121 vacated targets. DeVonta Smith will see an increase, as will Dallas Goedert, but Lemon is in an enviable position where he could see 100 targets his rookie season.

 

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, New York Jets

ADP 127.8, TE21

Last season, we were spoiled with Tyler Warren, Colston Loveland, and Harold Fannin Jr. all making an impact during their rookie seasons. Historically, the tight end position takes the most patience as players develop. Often, fantasy managers don’t see a return on their investments at the position until Year 4 or 5.

Kenyon Sadiq finds himself in a position in which he could be featured as the second or third option in the Jets' passing game behind Garrett Wilson and potential fellow rookie Omar Cooper Jr. (more in a minute).

Sadiq is a freak, running a 4.30 40 time and posting a vertical of 43.5” at the NFL Combine. Put that together with a college dominator greater than 18%, a career yards per route run over 1.80, and a college career yards per reception over 12.0, and you have the makings of a future top fantasy tight end.

 

Omar Cooper Jr., WR, New York Jets

ADP 130.4, WR53

New York had one of the worst passing offenses in the NFL last season; in fact, its 140.3 passing yards per game ranked dead last. Over the final three Jets contests, New York could only muster 109.0 passing yards per game. That’s where Sadiq and Cooper become instant-impact rookie candidates.

As bad as Geno Smith was last season, and he was bad, he was still better than the combination of Justin Fields, Tyrod Taylor, and Brady Cook, who tossed one more touchdown pass (14) than interceptions thrown (13).

The return of Garrett Wilson (missed 10 games) automatically gives the Jets a real receiving threat, where Sadiq and Cooper can provide a secondary option for Smith. Right now, Cooper is coming off the draft board between Romeo Doubs and Matthew Golden, neither of whom carries much upside.

If Cooper can be that second option for Smith, then the rookie product from Indiana can provide value as a WR3 for fantasy managers who drafted him as their fifth option. Cooper was a breakout performer for the Hoosiers last season, hauling in 69 passes for 937 yards with much of that occurring as the Hoosiers geared up for their national championship run.

KC Concepcion, WR, Cleveland Browns

ADP 131.7, WR55

Much like Cooper, KC Concepcion is coming off the board as a WR5 on most rosters. In PPR formats, that feels like a steal considering the rookie caught 50 or more passes in each of his three collegiate seasons, topping 800 or more in two of those three campaigns.

For Concepcion, expect HC Todd Monken to move him around the formation similar to how he moved Zay Flowers around during his tenure in Baltimore. By doing so, Concepcion and the Browns can get favorable matchups against safeties and even opposing linebackers.

Concepcion's route running is as good as any receiver in the class, and what he can do with the ball in his hands in the open field is special.

 

Jonah Coleman, RB, Denver Broncos

ADP 131.1, RB51

Current ADP suggests that Coleman is most likely going to be the primary backup for RJ Harvey for this upcoming season, as his ADP has him 21 spots behind his counterpart at the running back position.

Let’s not forget, Denver was 21st in the NFL in rushing yards per game, as the combination of RJ Harvey, J.K. Dobbins, and Jaleel McLaughlin averaged 114.1 yards on the ground per game.

In contrast, Coleman comes to the team averaging 5.5 yards per carry with more than 550 rushing attempts on his college resume. More impressively, Coleman averaged 8.1 yards per rushing attempt over his career, in which he had one yard before initial contact.

 

Eli Stowers, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

ADP 140.1, TE28

Every year, we find ourselves a tight end who surpasses everyone's expectations. This year, that tight end is primed to be Eli Stowers. Right now, Stowers is often going undrafted in season-long leagues and is viewed as a TE3 at best. Looking at his positioning within his peers, Stowers finds himself between Terrance Ferguson and Mason Taylor.

Based on depth charts, this does align with what the ADP suggests, as all three tight ends find themselves behind another on their team's respective pecking order. But what if Stowers isn’t going to be used as a tight end?

Philadelphia has Goedert as the primary tight end, but it also dealt the big-bodied A.J. Brown to New England, and Stowers has lined up wide in the past. Some in the scouting community felt that Stowers was better served transitioning to wide receiver. If you are getting a potential wide receiver here with tight end eligibility, that’s going to be huge.

At Vanderbilt, Stowers averaged 2.10 yards per route run when lined up in the slot or out wide and averaged 4.8 yards after the catch per reception.

Honorable Mentions

Fernando Mendoza, QB, Las Vegas Raiders

If Fernando Mendoza can win the starting quarterback job out of camp, he could easily surpass the rookie production of Cam Ward (11.4 fantasy points per game) and Tyler Shough (14.9 fantasy points per game) from a season ago. Currently, Mendoza is coming off the board as the QB23, ahead of both Ward and Shough.

Denzel Boston, WR, Cleveland Browns

It’s a risky proposition to put two Browns rookie receivers on this list, so Concepcion earns that spot, as the floor for the slot receiver is a little higher. That said, Denzel Boston could be the better option in standard scoring formats as his touchdown upside is much higher.

 

Who Should I Draft Tool

Read more about the Who Should I Draft tool here:

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Jeremiyah Love, Carnell Tate, Jadarian Price, Jordyn Tyson, Makai Lemon, Kenyon Sadiq, Omar Cooper Jr., KC Concepcion, Jonah Coleman, Eli Stowers, Denzel Boston. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Jeremiyah Love, Carnell Tate, Jadarian Price, Jordyn Tyson, Makai Lemon, Kenyon Sadiq, Omar Cooper Jr., KC Concepcion, Jonah Coleman, Eli Stowers, Denzel Boston:

Jeremiyah Love
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De'Von Achane
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Devonta Smith
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Chris Olave
Jeremiyah Love
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Trey McBride
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Nico Collins
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Tee Higgins
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Derrick Henry
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A.J. Brown
Jeremiyah Love
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George Pickens
Jeremiyah Love
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Kyren Williams
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Brock Bowers
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
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Omarion Hampton
Jeremiyah Love
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Garrett Wilson
Jeremiyah Love
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Chase Brown
Jeremiyah Love
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Josh Allen
Jeremiyah Love
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Kenneth Walker III
Jeremiyah Love
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Davante Adams
Jeremiyah Love
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Ashton Jeanty
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Zay Flowers
Jeremiyah Love
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Saquon Barkley
Jeremiyah Love
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Javonte Williams
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Drake London
Jeremiyah Love
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Breece Hall
Jeremiyah Love
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James Cook III
Jeremiyah Love
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Malik Nabers
Jeremiyah Love
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Justin Jefferson
Jeremiyah Love
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Josh Jacobs
Jeremiyah Love
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jeremiyah Love
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Tetairoa McMillan
Jeremiyah Love
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Jonathan Taylor
Jeremiyah Love
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Luther Burden III
Jeremiyah Love
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CeeDee Lamb
Jeremiyah Love
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Ladd McConkey
Jeremiyah Love
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jeremiyah Love
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Terry Mclaurin
Jeremiyah Love
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Christian McCaffrey
Jeremiyah Love
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Rashee Rice
Jeremiyah Love
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Ja'Marr Chase
Jeremiyah Love
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Colston Loveland
Jeremiyah Love
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Bijan Robinson
Jeremiyah Love
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Emeka Egbuka
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Puka Nacua
Jeremiyah Love
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Jameson Williams
Jeremiyah Love
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Jahmyr Gibbs
Jeremiyah Love
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Mike Evans
Jeremiyah Love
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Cam Skattebo
Jeremiyah Love
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Jaylen Waddle
Jeremiyah Love
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Lamar Jackson
Jeremiyah Love
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D'Andre Swift
Jeremiyah Love
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TreVeyon Henderson
Jeremiyah Love
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Bhayshul Tuten
Jeremiyah Love
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David Montgomery
Jeremiyah Love
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Quinshon Judkins
Jeremiyah Love
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Bucky Irving
Jeremiyah Love
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Jeremiyah Love
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Chuba Hubbard
Jeremiyah Love
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Jaylen Warren
Jeremiyah Love
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Tony Pollard
Jeremiyah Love
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J.K. Dobbins
Jeremiyah Love
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Aaron Jones Sr.
Jeremiyah Love
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Blake Corum
Jeremiyah Love
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Rico Dowdle
Jeremiyah Love
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RJ Harvey
Jeremiyah Love
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Kyle Monangai
Jeremiyah Love
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Kenneth Gainwell
Jeremiyah Love
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Jordan Mason
Jeremiyah Love
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Keaton Mitchell
Jeremiyah Love
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Rachaad White
Jeremiyah Love
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Jonathon Brooks
Jeremiyah Love
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jeremiyah Love
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Carnell Tate
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Jayden Daniels
Carnell Tate
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Bucky Irving
Carnell Tate
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Quinshon Judkins
Carnell Tate
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Drake Maye
Carnell Tate
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David Montgomery
Carnell Tate
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Rome Odunze
Carnell Tate
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Jadarian Price
Carnell Tate
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Christian Watson
Carnell Tate
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Bhayshul Tuten
Carnell Tate
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Jordyn Tyson
Carnell Tate
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TreVeyon Henderson
Carnell Tate
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Carnell Tate
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DJ Moore
Carnell Tate
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Alec Pierce
Carnell Tate
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D'Andre Swift
Carnell Tate
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Parker Washington
Carnell Tate
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Lamar Jackson
Carnell Tate
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Joe Burrow
Carnell Tate
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Jaylen Waddle
Carnell Tate
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Carnell Tate
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Cam Skattebo
Carnell Tate
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Tyler Warren
Carnell Tate
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Mike Evans
Carnell Tate
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Chuba Hubbard
Carnell Tate
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Jameson Williams
Carnell Tate
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Jalen Hurts
Carnell Tate
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Emeka Egbuka
Carnell Tate
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Courtland Sutton
Carnell Tate
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Colston Loveland
Carnell Tate
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Carnell Tate
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Rashee Rice
Carnell Tate
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Caleb Williams
Carnell Tate
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Terry Mclaurin
Carnell Tate
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Jaylen Warren
Carnell Tate
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Ladd McConkey
Carnell Tate
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Michael Wilson
Carnell Tate
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Luther Burden III
Carnell Tate
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DK Metcalf
Carnell Tate
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Tetairoa McMillan
Carnell Tate
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Tony Pollard
Carnell Tate
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Josh Jacobs
Carnell Tate
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Jakobi Meyers
Carnell Tate
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Malik Nabers
Carnell Tate
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Jordan Addison
Carnell Tate
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Breece Hall
Carnell Tate
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Tucker Kraft
Carnell Tate
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Javonte Williams
Carnell Tate
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Justin Herbert
Carnell Tate
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Zay Flowers
Carnell Tate
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J.K. Dobbins
Carnell Tate
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Puka Nacua
Carnell Tate
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Ja'Marr Chase
Carnell Tate
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Carnell Tate
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CeeDee Lamb
Carnell Tate
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Carnell Tate
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Justin Jefferson
Carnell Tate
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Drake London
Carnell Tate
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George Pickens
Carnell Tate
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Nico Collins
Carnell Tate
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Chris Olave
Carnell Tate
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Devonta Smith
Carnell Tate
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Tee Higgins
Carnell Tate
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A.J. Brown
Carnell Tate
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Garrett Wilson
Carnell Tate
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Davante Adams
Carnell Tate
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Ricky Pearsall
Carnell Tate
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Michael Pittman Jr.
Carnell Tate
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Jayden Reed
Carnell Tate
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Josh Downs
Carnell Tate
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Xavier Worthy
Carnell Tate
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Chris Godwin Jr.
Carnell Tate
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Quentin Johnston
Jadarian Price
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Bhayshul Tuten
Jadarian Price
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David Montgomery
Jadarian Price
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TreVeyon Henderson
Jadarian Price
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Quinshon Judkins
Jadarian Price
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DJ Moore
Jadarian Price
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Jayden Daniels
Jadarian Price
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D'Andre Swift
Jadarian Price
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Carnell Tate
Jadarian Price
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Lamar Jackson
Jadarian Price
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Bucky Irving
Jadarian Price
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Jaylen Waddle
Jadarian Price
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Drake Maye
Jadarian Price
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Cam Skattebo
Jadarian Price
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Rome Odunze
Jadarian Price
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Mike Evans
Jadarian Price
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Christian Watson
Jadarian Price
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Jameson Williams
Jadarian Price
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Jordyn Tyson
Jadarian Price
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Emeka Egbuka
Jadarian Price
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jadarian Price
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Colston Loveland
Jadarian Price
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Alec Pierce
Jadarian Price
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Rashee Rice
Jadarian Price
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Parker Washington
Jadarian Price
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Terry Mclaurin
Jadarian Price
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Joe Burrow
Jadarian Price
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Ladd McConkey
Jadarian Price
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Jadarian Price
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Luther Burden III
Jadarian Price
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Tyler Warren
Jadarian Price
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Tetairoa McMillan
Jadarian Price
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Chuba Hubbard
Jadarian Price
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Josh Jacobs
Jadarian Price
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Jalen Hurts
Jadarian Price
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Malik Nabers
Jadarian Price
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Courtland Sutton
Jadarian Price
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Breece Hall
Jadarian Price
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Jadarian Price
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Javonte Williams
Jadarian Price
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Caleb Williams
Jadarian Price
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Zay Flowers
Jadarian Price
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Jaylen Warren
Jadarian Price
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Davante Adams
Jadarian Price
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Michael Wilson
Jadarian Price
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Josh Allen
Jadarian Price
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DK Metcalf
Jadarian Price
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Garrett Wilson
Jadarian Price
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Tony Pollard
Jadarian Price
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Jadarian Price
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Jakobi Meyers
Jadarian Price
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Jahmyr Gibbs
Jadarian Price
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Bijan Robinson
Jadarian Price
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Christian McCaffrey
Jadarian Price
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Jonathan Taylor
Jadarian Price
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James Cook III
Jadarian Price
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Saquon Barkley
Jadarian Price
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Ashton Jeanty
Jadarian Price
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Kenneth Walker III
Jadarian Price
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Chase Brown
Jadarian Price
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Omarion Hampton
Jadarian Price
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Derrick Henry
Jadarian Price
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De'Von Achane
Jadarian Price
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Kyren Williams
Jadarian Price
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J.K. Dobbins
Jadarian Price
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Aaron Jones Sr.
Jadarian Price
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Blake Corum
Jadarian Price
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Rico Dowdle
Jadarian Price
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RJ Harvey
Jadarian Price
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Kyle Monangai
Jadarian Price
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Kenneth Gainwell
Jadarian Price
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Jordan Mason
Jadarian Price
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Keaton Mitchell
Jordyn Tyson
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Christian Watson
Jordyn Tyson
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jordyn Tyson
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Rome Odunze
Jordyn Tyson
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Alec Pierce
Jordyn Tyson
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Drake Maye
Jordyn Tyson
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Parker Washington
Jordyn Tyson
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Bucky Irving
Jordyn Tyson
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Joe Burrow
Jordyn Tyson
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Carnell Tate
Jordyn Tyson
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Jordyn Tyson
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Jayden Daniels
Jordyn Tyson
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Tyler Warren
Jordyn Tyson
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Quinshon Judkins
Jordyn Tyson
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Chuba Hubbard
Jordyn Tyson
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David Montgomery
Jordyn Tyson
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Jalen Hurts
Jordyn Tyson
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Jadarian Price
Jordyn Tyson
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Courtland Sutton
Jordyn Tyson
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Bhayshul Tuten
Jordyn Tyson
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Jordyn Tyson
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TreVeyon Henderson
Jordyn Tyson
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Caleb Williams
Jordyn Tyson
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DJ Moore
Jordyn Tyson
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Jaylen Warren
Jordyn Tyson
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D'Andre Swift
Jordyn Tyson
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Michael Wilson
Jordyn Tyson
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Lamar Jackson
Jordyn Tyson
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DK Metcalf
Jordyn Tyson
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Jaylen Waddle
Jordyn Tyson
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Tony Pollard
Jordyn Tyson
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Cam Skattebo
Jordyn Tyson
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Jakobi Meyers
Jordyn Tyson
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Mike Evans
Jordyn Tyson
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Jordan Addison
Jordyn Tyson
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Jameson Williams
Jordyn Tyson
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Tucker Kraft
Jordyn Tyson
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Emeka Egbuka
Jordyn Tyson
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Justin Herbert
Jordyn Tyson
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Colston Loveland
Jordyn Tyson
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J.K. Dobbins
Jordyn Tyson
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Rashee Rice
Jordyn Tyson
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Trevor Lawrence
Jordyn Tyson
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Terry Mclaurin
Jordyn Tyson
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Ricky Pearsall
Jordyn Tyson
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Ladd McConkey
Jordyn Tyson
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Aaron Jones Sr.
Jordyn Tyson
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Luther Burden III
Jordyn Tyson
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Blake Corum
Jordyn Tyson
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Tetairoa McMillan
Jordyn Tyson
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Dak Prescott
Jordyn Tyson
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Puka Nacua
Jordyn Tyson
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Ja'Marr Chase
Jordyn Tyson
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jordyn Tyson
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CeeDee Lamb
Jordyn Tyson
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jordyn Tyson
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Justin Jefferson
Jordyn Tyson
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Drake London
Jordyn Tyson
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George Pickens
Jordyn Tyson
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Nico Collins
Jordyn Tyson
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Chris Olave
Jordyn Tyson
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Devonta Smith
Jordyn Tyson
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Tee Higgins
Jordyn Tyson
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A.J. Brown
Jordyn Tyson
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Garrett Wilson
Jordyn Tyson
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Davante Adams
Jordyn Tyson
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Zay Flowers
Jordyn Tyson
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Malik Nabers
Jordyn Tyson
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Michael Pittman Jr.
Jordyn Tyson
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Jayden Reed
Jordyn Tyson
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Josh Downs
Jordyn Tyson
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Xavier Worthy
Jordyn Tyson
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Chris Godwin Jr.
Makai Lemon
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Xavier Worthy
Makai Lemon
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KC Concepcion
Makai Lemon
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Josh Downs
Makai Lemon
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Chris Godwin Jr.
Makai Lemon
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Jayden Reed
Makai Lemon
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Kyle Monangai
Makai Lemon
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Michael Pittman Jr.
Makai Lemon
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Brock Purdy
Makai Lemon
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Sam Laporta
Makai Lemon
vs
Jaxson Dart
Makai Lemon
vs
RJ Harvey
Makai Lemon
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Makai Lemon
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Makai Lemon
vs
Rico Dowdle
Makai Lemon
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Makai Lemon
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Quentin Johnston
Makai Lemon
vs
Mark Andrews
Makai Lemon
vs
Matthew Stafford
Makai Lemon
vs
Dak Prescott
Makai Lemon
vs
Bo Nix
Makai Lemon
vs
Blake Corum
Makai Lemon
vs
Matthew Golden
Makai Lemon
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Jalen Coker
Makai Lemon
vs
Ricky Pearsall
Makai Lemon
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Makai Lemon
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Makai Lemon
vs
Jordan Mason
Makai Lemon
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Makai Lemon
vs
Tyler Shough
Makai Lemon
vs
Justin Herbert
Makai Lemon
vs
Jared Goff
Makai Lemon
vs
Tucker Kraft
Makai Lemon
vs
Jordan Love
Makai Lemon
vs
Jordan Addison
Makai Lemon
vs
Kyler Murray
Makai Lemon
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Makai Lemon
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Makai Lemon
vs
Tony Pollard
Makai Lemon
vs
Travis Kelce
Makai Lemon
vs
DK Metcalf
Makai Lemon
vs
Romeo Doubs
Makai Lemon
vs
Michael Wilson
Makai Lemon
vs
Jake Ferguson
Makai Lemon
vs
Jaylen Warren
Makai Lemon
vs
Rachaad White
Makai Lemon
vs
Caleb Williams
Makai Lemon
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Makai Lemon
vs
Puka Nacua
Makai Lemon
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Makai Lemon
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Makai Lemon
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Makai Lemon
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Makai Lemon
vs
Justin Jefferson
Makai Lemon
vs
Drake London
Makai Lemon
vs
George Pickens
Makai Lemon
vs
Nico Collins
Makai Lemon
vs
Chris Olave
Makai Lemon
vs
Devonta Smith
Makai Lemon
vs
Tee Higgins
Makai Lemon
vs
A.J. Brown
Makai Lemon
vs
Garrett Wilson
Makai Lemon
vs
Davante Adams
Makai Lemon
vs
Zay Flowers
Makai Lemon
vs
Malik Nabers
Makai Lemon
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Makai Lemon
vs
Luther Burden III
Makai Lemon
vs
Ladd McConkey
Makai Lemon
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Makai Lemon
vs
Rashee Rice
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Sam Darnold
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
C.J. Stroud
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Jalen McMillan
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Woody Marks
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Jayden Higgins
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Jauan Jennings
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Khalil Shakir
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Daniel Jones
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Malik Willis
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Hunter Henry
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Dallas Goedert
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Brenton Strange
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Baker Mayfield
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Isaiah Likely
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
George Kittle
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Calvin Ridley
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Denzel Boston
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Rachaad White
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Jake Ferguson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Juwan Johnson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Romeo Doubs
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Houston Texans
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Travis Kelce
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Stefon Diggs
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Cam Ward
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Kyler Murray
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Jordan Love
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Jared Goff
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Tyler Shough
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Tre Tucker
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Jordan Mason
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Bryce Young
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Jalen Coker
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Brock Bowers
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Trey McBride
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Colston Loveland
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Tyler Warren
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Tucker Kraft
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Mark Andrews
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Sam Laporta
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Dalton Schultz
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Gunnar Helm
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
AJ Barner
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Mike Gesicki
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Cade Otton
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Greg Dulcich
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Colby Parkinson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Theo Johnson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
David Njoku
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
C.J. Stroud
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Woody Marks
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Sam Darnold
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jauan Jennings
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Daniel Jones
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jalen McMillan
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jayden Higgins
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Khalil Shakir
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Malik Willis
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Calvin Ridley
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Denzel Boston
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Baker Mayfield
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
George Kittle
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Houston Texans
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Stefon Diggs
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Rachaad White
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Cam Ward
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jake Ferguson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Romeo Doubs
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tre Tucker
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Kyler Murray
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Bryce Young
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jordan Love
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jared Goff
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tyler Shough
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jordan Mason
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Cam Little
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Puka Nacua
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Justin Jefferson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Drake London
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
George Pickens
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Nico Collins
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Chris Olave
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Devonta Smith
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tee Higgins
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
A.J. Brown
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Garrett Wilson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Davante Adams
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Zay Flowers
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Malik Nabers
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Luther Burden III
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Ladd McConkey
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Rashee Rice
KC Concepcion
vs
Makai Lemon
KC Concepcion
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
KC Concepcion
vs
Xavier Worthy
KC Concepcion
vs
Kyle Monangai
KC Concepcion
vs
Josh Downs
KC Concepcion
vs
Brock Purdy
KC Concepcion
vs
Jayden Reed
KC Concepcion
vs
Jaxson Dart
KC Concepcion
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
KC Concepcion
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
KC Concepcion
vs
Sam Laporta
KC Concepcion
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
KC Concepcion
vs
RJ Harvey
KC Concepcion
vs
Dalton Kincaid
KC Concepcion
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
KC Concepcion
vs
Quentin Johnston
KC Concepcion
vs
Rico Dowdle
KC Concepcion
vs
Matthew Stafford
KC Concepcion
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
KC Concepcion
vs
Bo Nix
KC Concepcion
vs
Mark Andrews
KC Concepcion
vs
Matthew Golden
KC Concepcion
vs
Dak Prescott
KC Concepcion
vs
Jalen Coker
KC Concepcion
vs
Blake Corum
KC Concepcion
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
KC Concepcion
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
KC Concepcion
vs
Jordan Mason
KC Concepcion
vs
Ricky Pearsall
KC Concepcion
vs
Tyler Shough
KC Concepcion
vs
Trevor Lawrence
KC Concepcion
vs
Jared Goff
KC Concepcion
vs
J.K. Dobbins
KC Concepcion
vs
Jordan Love
KC Concepcion
vs
Justin Herbert
KC Concepcion
vs
Kyler Murray
KC Concepcion
vs
Tucker Kraft
KC Concepcion
vs
Keaton Mitchell
KC Concepcion
vs
Jordan Addison
KC Concepcion
vs
Travis Kelce
KC Concepcion
vs
Jakobi Meyers
KC Concepcion
vs
Romeo Doubs
KC Concepcion
vs
Tony Pollard
KC Concepcion
vs
Jake Ferguson
KC Concepcion
vs
DK Metcalf
KC Concepcion
vs
Rachaad White
KC Concepcion
vs
Michael Wilson
KC Concepcion
vs
Jonathon Brooks
KC Concepcion
vs
Jaylen Warren
KC Concepcion
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
KC Concepcion
vs
Puka Nacua
KC Concepcion
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
KC Concepcion
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
KC Concepcion
vs
CeeDee Lamb
KC Concepcion
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
KC Concepcion
vs
Justin Jefferson
KC Concepcion
vs
Drake London
KC Concepcion
vs
George Pickens
KC Concepcion
vs
Nico Collins
KC Concepcion
vs
Chris Olave
KC Concepcion
vs
Devonta Smith
KC Concepcion
vs
Tee Higgins
KC Concepcion
vs
A.J. Brown
KC Concepcion
vs
Garrett Wilson
KC Concepcion
vs
Davante Adams
KC Concepcion
vs
Zay Flowers
KC Concepcion
vs
Malik Nabers
KC Concepcion
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
KC Concepcion
vs
Luther Burden III
KC Concepcion
vs
Ladd McConkey
KC Concepcion
vs
Terry Mclaurin
KC Concepcion
vs
Rashee Rice
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jordan James
Jonah Coleman
vs
Braelon Allen
Jonah Coleman
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Antonio Williams
Jonah Coleman
vs
Alvin Kamara
Jonah Coleman
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Jonah Coleman
vs
Cameron Dicker
Jonah Coleman
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Jonah Coleman
vs
Travis Hunter
Jonah Coleman
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jason Myers
Jonah Coleman
vs
DJ Giddens
Jonah Coleman
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Ray Davis
Jonah Coleman
vs
Gunnar Helm
Jonah Coleman
vs
Pat Bryant
Jonah Coleman
vs
Cooper Kupp
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tank Dell
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tyreek Hill
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jaylin Noel
Jonah Coleman
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Jonah Coleman
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Jonah Coleman
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Jonah Coleman
vs
Fernando Mendoza
Jonah Coleman
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Jonah Coleman
vs
Dylan Sampson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jonah Coleman
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kaytron Allen
Jonah Coleman
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jonah Coleman
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Jonah Coleman
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Jonah Coleman
vs
Germie Bernard
Jonah Coleman
vs
Samaje Perine
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Jonah Coleman
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Jonah Coleman
vs
Dalton Schultz
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tre Harris
Jonah Coleman
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Justice Hill
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jonah Coleman
vs
Sean Tucker
Jonah Coleman
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Keenan Allen
Jonah Coleman
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Troy Franklin
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jonah Coleman
vs
Malik Washington
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jonah Coleman
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jonah Coleman
vs
James Cook III
Jonah Coleman
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jonah Coleman
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jonah Coleman
vs
Chase Brown
Jonah Coleman
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jonah Coleman
vs
Derrick Henry
Jonah Coleman
vs
De'Von Achane
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kyren Williams
Jonah Coleman
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Javonte Williams
Jonah Coleman
vs
Breece Hall
Jonah Coleman
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jonah Coleman
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jonah Coleman
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jonah Coleman
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jonah Coleman
vs
David Montgomery
Eli Stowers
vs
Brenen Thompson
Eli Stowers
vs
Dawson Knox
Eli Stowers
vs
Keon Coleman
Eli Stowers
vs
Darius Slayton
Eli Stowers
vs
Michael Mayer
Eli Stowers
vs
Skyler Bell
Eli Stowers
vs
Jahan Dotson
Eli Stowers
vs
Marquise Brown
Eli Stowers
vs
Evan Engram
Eli Stowers
vs
Joshua Palmer
Eli Stowers
vs
Tory Horton
Eli Stowers
vs
Jaydon Blue
Eli Stowers
vs
Caleb Douglas
Eli Stowers
vs
Mason Taylor
Eli Stowers
vs
Chris Brooks
Eli Stowers
vs
Isaac Guerendo
Eli Stowers
vs
Ted Hurst
Eli Stowers
vs
KaVontae Turpin
Eli Stowers
vs
Ty Johnson
Eli Stowers
vs
Seth McGowan
Eli Stowers
vs
Jaylen Wright
Eli Stowers
vs
Ja'Tavion Sanders
Eli Stowers
vs
Darnell Washington
Eli Stowers
vs
Elijah Arroyo
Eli Stowers
vs
Deshaun Watson
Eli Stowers
vs
Tez Johnson
Eli Stowers
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Eli Stowers
vs
Kyle Williams
Eli Stowers
vs
Geno Smith
Eli Stowers
vs
Brashard Smith
Eli Stowers
vs
Tua Tagovailoa
Eli Stowers
vs
Noah Gray
Eli Stowers
vs
Kaelon Black
Eli Stowers
vs
Will Shipley
Eli Stowers
vs
Kalif Raymond
Eli Stowers
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Eli Stowers
vs
Demond Claiborne
Eli Stowers
vs
Chicago Bears
Eli Stowers
vs
Chris Bell
Eli Stowers
vs
Cole Kmet
Eli Stowers
vs
Chris Brazzell II
Eli Stowers
vs
James Conner
Eli Stowers
vs
Jack Bech
Eli Stowers
vs
Dyami Brown
Eli Stowers
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Eli Stowers
vs
Isaiah Davis
Eli Stowers
vs
Kimani Vidal
Eli Stowers
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
Eli Stowers
vs
David Njoku
Eli Stowers
vs
Kirk Cousins
Eli Stowers
vs
Brock Bowers
Eli Stowers
vs
Trey McBride
Eli Stowers
vs
Colston Loveland
Eli Stowers
vs
Tyler Warren
Eli Stowers
vs
Tucker Kraft
Eli Stowers
vs
Mark Andrews
Eli Stowers
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Eli Stowers
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Eli Stowers
vs
Sam Laporta
Eli Stowers
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Eli Stowers
vs
Travis Kelce
Eli Stowers
vs
Jake Ferguson
Eli Stowers
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Eli Stowers
vs
George Kittle
Eli Stowers
vs
Isaiah Likely
Eli Stowers
vs
Dallas Goedert
Eli Stowers
vs
Hunter Henry
Eli Stowers
vs
Brenton Strange
Eli Stowers
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Eli Stowers
vs
Juwan Johnson
Eli Stowers
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Eli Stowers
vs
Dalton Schultz
Denzel Boston
vs
Calvin Ridley
Denzel Boston
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Denzel Boston
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Denzel Boston
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Denzel Boston
vs
Juwan Johnson
Denzel Boston
vs
Brenton Strange
Denzel Boston
vs
Houston Texans
Denzel Boston
vs
Hunter Henry
Denzel Boston
vs
Stefon Diggs
Denzel Boston
vs
Daniel Jones
Denzel Boston
vs
Cam Ward
Denzel Boston
vs
Jauan Jennings
Denzel Boston
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Denzel Boston
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Denzel Boston
vs
Woody Marks
Denzel Boston
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Denzel Boston
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Tre Tucker
Denzel Boston
vs
C.J. Stroud
Denzel Boston
vs
Bryce Young
Denzel Boston
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Denzel Boston
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Denzel Boston
vs
Sam Darnold
Denzel Boston
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Denzel Boston
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Denzel Boston
vs
Jalen McMillan
Denzel Boston
vs
Cam Little
Denzel Boston
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Denzel Boston
vs
Jalen Nailor
Denzel Boston
vs
Jayden Higgins
Denzel Boston
vs
Denver Broncos
Denzel Boston
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Khalil Shakir
Denzel Boston
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Tyler Allgeier
Denzel Boston
vs
Malik Willis
Denzel Boston
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Denzel Boston
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Dallas Goedert
Denzel Boston
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Denzel Boston
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Baker Mayfield
Denzel Boston
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Tyjae Spears
Denzel Boston
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Isaiah Likely
Denzel Boston
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Emanuel Wilson
Denzel Boston
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George Kittle
Denzel Boston
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Dalton Schultz
Denzel Boston
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Oronde Gadsden II
Denzel Boston
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Jacoby Brissett
Denzel Boston
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Jonathon Brooks
Denzel Boston
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Germie Bernard
Denzel Boston
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Puka Nacua
Denzel Boston
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Ja'Marr Chase
Denzel Boston
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Denzel Boston
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CeeDee Lamb
Denzel Boston
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Denzel Boston
vs
Justin Jefferson
Denzel Boston
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Drake London
Denzel Boston
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George Pickens
Denzel Boston
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Nico Collins
Denzel Boston
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Chris Olave
Denzel Boston
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Denzel Boston
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Tee Higgins
Denzel Boston
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Denzel Boston
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Garrett Wilson
Denzel Boston
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Davante Adams
Denzel Boston
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Zay Flowers
Denzel Boston
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Malik Nabers
Denzel Boston
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Tetairoa McMillan
Denzel Boston
vs
Luther Burden III
Denzel Boston
vs
Ladd McConkey
Denzel Boston
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Denzel Boston
vs
Rashee Rice

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Has Jakobi Meyers' Redraft Stock Fallen Too Far?
Khalil Shakir

Could Be Facing a Reduced Workload in 2026
Gunnar Helm

a Priority Redraft Sleeper Target Entering 2026
CFB

Iowa State Has Zero Returning Starters in 2026
Pat Freiermuth

Should Dynasty Managers Be Looking to Sell Pat Freiermuth?
Jordan Mason

Emerging as a Redraft Sleeper Entering 2026
Tank Bigsby

to be Eagles Clear No. 2 Running Back?
CFB

Collin Klein Praises Avery Johnson at Big 12 Media Day
CFB

Can Oklahoma Establish a Rushing Attack in 2026?
CFB

Amare Thomas a Top National Receiver Entering 2026
Justin Verlander

to Retire Following the Season
CFB

Wyatt Young Looking to Replicate Production in Big 12
Arik Armstead

Praises Travis Hunter as "Naturally Talented Athlete"
Quinshon Judkins

Set for a Big Year 2?
J.J. Spaun

a Boom-or-Bust Option at Scottish Open
Rasul Douglas

to Sign One-Year Deal With Commanders
Terrion Arnold

Now a Free Agent Following Legal Issues
Woody Marks

Expected to Get "Lots of Opportunities"
Aaron Rai

Looks to Continue Strong Run at Scottish Open
Eli Raridon

Patriots Hoping Rookie Eli Raridon Can Contribute Immediately
Baker Mayfield

Buccaneers, Baker Mayfield "Not Close" on a Contract Extension
Robert MacIntyre

Looks to Recapture Scottish Open Magic
Brooks Barnhizer

Posts Double-Double in Thunder Loss
Henri Veesaar

Fills Stat Sheet in Hawks Summer League Win
Tom Kim

Brings High Upside to Scottish Open
Brian Harman

Difficult to Trust at Scottish Open
Chuba Hubbard

Should Chuba Hubbard Be Targeted at his Current ADP?
Hunter Dickinson

Re-Signs With Pelicans on Two-Way Deal
BUF

David Kampf Heads to Europe
Nicolai Hojgaard

Eyes Another Strong Scottish Open Finish
Los Angeles Lakers

Jonathan Kuminga Remains Lakers Target in Free Agency
OTT

Claude Giroux Signs New Deal With Senators
Harris English

Looking to Stay Consistent at Scottish Open
Bruce Thornton

Signs Four-Year Deal With Rockets
Simon Nemec

Flames Sign Simon Nemec to Five-Year, $36.25 Million Deal
Felix Okpara

Lands Two-Way Deal With Wizards
Patrick Cantlay

Bringing Strong Form to Scottish Open
Quinten Post

Joins Grizzlies After Warriors Decline to Match Offer Sheet
Chris Gotterup

Looks to Carry Winning Form to His Title Defense at Scottish Open
Scottie Scheffler

is Back to His Winning Ways Ahead of Scottish Open
Rory McIlroy

Looking For Another Successful Week at The Renaissance Club
NBA

Guerschon Yabusele Leaves NBA for Panathinaikos
D'Angelo Russell

Traded to Grizzlies
Jon Rahm

Looks to Bounce Back After Missed Cut at U.S. Open
Viktor Hovland

Wins First Tournament of 2026 Season
Justin Thomas

Playing Excellent Golf Heading to Genesis Scottish Open
Xander Schauffele

Will Need to Find His Approach Game at Genesis Scottish Open
Patrick Reed

Looks to Continue Exceptional Season
Tommy Fleetwood

In Excellent Form For Genesis Scottish Open
Eric Cole

Rounding Into Form Heading to Genesis Scottish Open
Ludvig Aberg

Looking to Bounce Back at Genesis Scottish Open
Khris Middleton

Returns to Wizards on Three-Year Deal
Ryan O'Hearn

Goes Off for Three Homers, 10 RBI in Rout of Braves
Gary Harris

Moves to Detroit
Taurean Prince

Traded to Pistons
Caris LeVert

Traded to the Bucks
Kevon Looney

Joins Lakers on One-Year, $3.9 Million Deal
Jalen Brunson

Undergoes Left-Wrist Surgery
Shohei Ohtani

Still in Line to Pitch on Friday
Hunter Goodman

Scratched Due to Wrist Injury
Byron Buxton

Heading to Injured List With Hip Injury
Min Woo Lee

Looking For a Spark at Scottish Open
Brooks Koepka

Making Debut Appearance at This Week's Scottish Open
Konnor Griffin

to Miss 8-10 Weeks With Finger Injury
Konnor Griffin

Could Miss at Least a Month With Torn Tendon in his Finger
CFB

Drew Mestemaker Voted Preseason Big-12 Newcomer of the Year
CFB

Isaiah Sategna III Due for Explosive Final Season at Oklahoma
CFB

Noah Fifita Named to Preseason All-Big 12 Team
CFB

Omarion Miller Steps into WR1 Role Vacated by Jordyn Tyson
CFB

LJ Martin a Candidate to Lead Nation in Rushing Yards
CFB

Will Hammond Could be Ready for Week 1
CFB

Willie Fritz Believes Houston Can Compete for National Championship
Chase Briscoe

Earns his First Cup Victory of 2026 at Chicagoland
Christopher Bell

Finishes as the Runner-Up for the Fourth Time This Year
Denny Hamlin

Extends his Championship Lead With Third-Place Finish
William Byron

Finishes Fourth as the Top Chevrolet Driver at Chicagoland
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Leads Laps and Finishes Sixth at Chicagoland
Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodon Expected to be Out Until Mid-August
Daemon Hunt

Agrees to One-Year Deal With Wild
David Gustafsson

Inks One-Year Contract With Penguins
PIT

Egor Chinakhov Signs Three-year, $18.75 Million Deal With Penguins
CFB

Tennessee, Ohio State Battling for Five-Star RB David Gabriel Georges
Arturs Silovs

Re-Ups With Penguins for One Year
Pavel Mintyukov

Ducks Re-Sign Pavel Mintyukov on Five-Year, $38 Million Contract
Mavrik Bourque

Lands Six-Year, $33 Million Contract From Predators
Ranger Suarez

Leaves Sunday's Start Early With Groin Injury
Christopher Bell

Is Christopher Bell Worth Rostering for Chicagoland Lineups?
Chase Briscoe

Is Chase Briscoe Worth Rostering for DFS at Chicagoland?
William Byron

Is an Underrated DFS Option for Chicagoland Lineups
Chase Elliott

Should Fantasy Managers Consider Chase Elliott for Chicagoland DFS Lineups?
Carson Hocevar

Could Carson Hocevar be A Top-10 Contender at Chicagoland?
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Day-to-Day After Injuring his Toe on Sunday
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace May Have a Strong Performance at Chicagoland
Byron Buxton

Aggravates Hip Injury, Pulled Early on Sunday
Joey Logano

Qualifies Outside of the Top 30 at Chicagoland
Shohei Ohtani

Back in Dodgers Lineup Against Padres
Alex Bowman

Is Alex Bowman Worth Consideration for Tournament DFS Lineups at Chicagoland?
Ty Gibbs

Could Contend at Chicagoland
Chris Buescher

Qualifies Third at Chicagoland
Brad Keselowski

Has Best Qualifying Result of Season at Chicagoland
Corey Heim

an Easy DFS Play at Chicagoland
Brandon Woodruff

to Go Back on Injured List With Inflamed Labrum
Mike Trout

Could Return on Tuesday
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

to Rest Back During All-Star Break
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers "Hopeful" Shohei Ohtani Will Return on Sunday
Mike Trout

Hoping to Return Next Week
Emil Andrae

Agrees to Two-Year Contract With Maple Leafs
Hendrix Lapierre

Signs Two-Year Deal With Penguins
UTA

Mammoth Bring in Andrew Peeke on One-Year Deal
TOR

Gavin McKenna Signs Entry-Level Contract With Maple Leafs
DAL

Jamie Benn Ready for Year 18 With Stars
Shohei Ohtani

Dealing With Bicep Injury
Leo Carlsson

Receives Huge Offer Sheet From Flyers
Shea Langeliers

Leaves Friday's Game Early With Thumb Injury
MIN

Maxim Shabanov Looks for Fresh Start With Wild
NJ

David Rittich Joins Devils on One-Year Contract
Jakub Dobes

Earns Three-Year Extension From Canadiens
Jacob Middleton

Heads to Calgary
Blake Coleman

Wild Acquire Blake Coleman
Connor Bedard

Injures Left Shoulder in Practice
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