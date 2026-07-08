Khalil Shakir Could Be Facing a Reduced Workload in 2026
Khalil Shakir recorded 72 catches for 719 yards and four touchdowns on 95 targets. The 26-year-old has been a high-floor, low-ceiling wide receiver option for fantasy managers in recent seasons, finishing as the WR37 in per-game PPR scoring in 2024 and the WR43 by the same measure in 2025. Shakir's primary usage in the Bills offense is as a short-area target out of the slot, as he averaged 10 yards per reception and 7.6 yards per target last year. Shakir has averaged 6.3 targets per game since the start of 2024, but he may not see such steady volume in 2026 following Buffalo's offseason acquisition of veteran wideout DJ Moore. Given Shakir's dependence on target volume for fantasy production, dynasty managers may want to consider moving him ahead of a possible workload decline in 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller