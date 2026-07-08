Should Chuba Hubbard Be Targeted at his Current ADP?
Chuba Hubbard was one of the biggest surprises in fantasy in 2024, racking up 1,366 yards and 11 touchdowns in a season that would earn him a four-year, $33 million extension with the team. Injuries and inconsistency derailed his 2025 campaign, and he finished the year as the clear backup to Rico Dowdle, handling double-digit carries only one time after Week 8. With Dowdle departing in free agency and the Panthers making no significant additions to the position, Hubbard potentially faces a training camp battle with 2024 second-round pick Jonathon Brooks. Reports out of the non-padded setting of minicamp praised Brooks for the explosiveness he's recaptured since an ACL tear ended his rookie season, but it's important to remember the injury was the second of its kind in 13 months, sandwiched around only nine professional carries. It's extremely unlikely that Brooks would step fully into Dowdle's vacated role and inherit the bulk of his 282 opportunities from a season ago. With Hubbard now also nearly ten months removed from the calf injury that landed him on injured reserve and reportedly tested his confidence upon his return, a split backfield in Carolina could lead to one of the league's more ambiguous situations and depressed ADPs for both players. Neither Hubbard nor Brooks is currently being drafted within the top 30 of the position, and with Dave Canales producing a top 16 fantasy back in each of his three seasons calling plays for Carolina and Tampa Bay, the opportunity is there for one or both to return difference-making value in 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller