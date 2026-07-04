Mike Trout Hoping to Return Next Week
Mike Trout (hamstring) ran at 85 percent intensity and performed his normal pre-game routine before the team's 5-2 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Friday, and he's hoping to return from the 10-day injured list at some point on the team's road trip next week, according to Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com. The three-time MVP and 11-time All-Star has been out since June 17 with a strained right hamstring. "I feel fine. Feel good. I haven't felt anything in like four or five days. I've just got to get a couple of 90-95 percent back-to-back days and then be good," Trout said. The 34-year-old future Hall of Famer took 15 to 20 swings off a tee, 15 to 20 swings off a machine, and then took four rounds of batting practice on Friday, also doing agility drills on the field, which included cutting in the outfield. Trout said he likely doesn't need a minor-league rehab assignment, and he's unsure if the team will be careful with him returning to center field next week in Texas because of the turf at Globe Life Field. Barring a setback, he's also hopeful he can participate in his first All-Star Game since 2019. Before his injury, Trout was hitting .234/.394/.472 with 17 homers, 36 RBI, 54 runs, and seven steals in 74 games, bouncing back from several injury-plagued seasons in recent years.
Source: MLB.com - Rhett Bollinger
Source: MLB.com - Rhett Bollinger