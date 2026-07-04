Daylen Lile Ends Power Drought With Multi-Homer Performance
Daylen Lile got in on the action in Friday night's 9-5 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates in a game in which the Nationals went deep five times. Lile went 3-for-4 at the plate with two home runs and four RBI to snap a 23-game streak without clearing the fences. He also boosted his season average to .256 and his OPS to .730. Not only did Lile snap a power drought, but he's recorded four extra-base hits in his first two games in July after going 12-for-55 (.218) with two homers, four doubles, six RBI, six runs, no walks, and eight strikeouts in his last 15 games. Overall, in his second year in the big leagues with the Nationals, the former second-rounder in 2021 is batting .256/.309/.421 with a .730 OPS, 10 home runs, 43 RBI, 48 runs scored, and seven stolen bases in 87 games after he had a .299/.347/.498 slash line with nine homers, 41 RBI, 51 runs, and eight steals in 91 games in his rookie campaign in 2025. Lile is a sneaky source of power and speed in deeper fantasy leagues, and he's rostered in 63% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com