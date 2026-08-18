Kemp Alderman a Deep-League Stash for Power
Kemp Alderman is scuffling in August at Triple-A Jacksonville, going 6-for-43 (.140) in 12 games with a sky-high 37.5 percent strikeout rate. On the bright side, four of his six hits this month have gone for extra bases (one double, three home runs), but the prolonged slump is likely delaying any chance of a major league debut. The Marlins' seventh-ranked prospect possesses loads of power, with average exit velocity (93.7 mph), max exit velocity (114.6 mph), barrel rate (15.8 percent), and hard-hit rate (54.7 percent) all registering at 94th percentile or better at Triple-A, but it comes with a lot of swing-and-miss, with strikeout rate, whiff rate, and swinging-strike rate all coming in at 15th percentile or worse. Even so, for the season, the 6-foot-3 slugger is slashing a respectable .269/.350/.478 with 17 home runs and nine steals in 81 games for the Jumbo Shrimp. For managers in deep 14+ team leagues scouring the wire for home runs, the 23-year-old is a speculative stash option in an NA spot until his debut.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com