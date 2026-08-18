Willy Adames Still Out With Back Injury Against Cleveland
Willy Adames (back) remains sidelined for the series opener in Cleveland on Tuesday against the Guardians, according to MLB.com. Christian Koss will make yet another start at the 6 for San Fran and will hit ninth against Guardians left-hander Foster Griffin. The 30-year-old Adames will miss a fourth straight start since he reinjured his back last Wednesday. At this point, with the Giants well out of postseason contention, it might only be a matter of time before the Giants place Adames on the 10-day injured list. The Dominican shortstop is hitting just .224 (100-for-446) in 116 games and 485 plate appearances in 2026 in his second year in the Bay Area, but he does have 19 home runs and 48 RBI. His back injury might have been affecting him for longer than we know, as he hit just .207 (18-for-87) with 10 walks and 28 strikeouts in 24 games in July and has gone 8-for-38 (.211) with a homer in 11 games so far in August.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com