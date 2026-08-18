Nick Pivetta Moves Rehab to Spring Complex
Nick Pivetta (forearm) had his minor-league rehab assignment paused after leaving an Aug. 4 outing at Single-A Lake Elsinore after only 14 pitches. He has continued to play catch and build his arm up, but his throwing program has been moved to the team's spring training complex in Arizona, per MLB.com. The 33-year-old veteran still has a chance to return for the final month of the regular season in September to help the Padres with their playoff push, but he is running out of time to make an impact for fantasy managers. After a breakout 2025 campaign in his first year in SD, Pivetta has made only four starts for the Friars this year and has been on the injured list since April 12 with a right-forearm/elbow issue. Pivetta will need to resume facing live hitters before the Padres even think about sending him back on a rehab assignment in the minor leagues. He is now rostered in only 67% of Yahoo leagues and will make only a handful of starts for the Padres again this year in a best-case scenario.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com