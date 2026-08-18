AJ Smith-Shawver to Start on Wednesday Against Twins
AJ Smith-Shawver on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, according to Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. It will be only Smith-Shawver's second start in the big leagues this year after returning from Tommy John surgery. His first start with Atlanta in 2026 came on July 29 against the division-rival New York Mets, when he allowed two earned runs on four hits while walking two and striking out four in only 4 1/3 innings for a no-decision. The 23-year-old former seventh-rounder in 2021 has fared better in seven minor-league starts (28 2/3 innings) this year with Single-A Augusta and Triple-A Gwinnett, going 2-0 with a 1.57 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, and 34:9 K:BB. Whether Smith-Shawver sticks around in Atlanta for more starts going forward could depend on how he does in his start on Wednesday against the Twins. In his first three years in the big leagues, Smith-Shawver posted a 3.77 ERA (4.79 FIP) and 1.29 WHIP with 66 strikeouts and 34 walks in 74 innings across 16 outings (15 starts).
Source: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - Gabe Burns
Source: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - Gabe Burns