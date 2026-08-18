Kenyon Sadiq Should be Available for Week 1
Kenyon Sadiq (hernia) is trending toward being available for the regular-season opener against the Tennessee Titans, head coach Aaron Glenn told Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. "The goal has always been getting those guys ready for Week 1," Glenn said in reference to Sadiq and fellow rookie D'Angelo Ponds. Sadiq, who was selected 16th overall in the 2026 NFL Draft, suffered a setback in early August and was reportedly seen working on a side field on Tuesday. He projects to be the Jets' No. 1 tight end for this season and beyond, but given that he has missed a large portion of training camp, he could initially open the year as the backup to Mason Taylor. Nevertheless, there's plenty of upside behind drafting Sadiq in all leagues. RotoBaller's experts rank him as the TE28 in redraft leagues and the TE9 in dynasty leagues.
Source: Zack Rosenblatt
Source: Zack Rosenblatt