Breece Hall to Miss 2-3 Weeks, Expected Back for Week 1
Breece Hall (groin) exited Monday's practice with a groin injury and is now expected to miss 2-3 weeks, with head coach Aaron Glenn telling reporters he will be ready for the start of the regular season, according to The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt. Hall pulled up after catching a pass on Monday and went down without any contact, but the team's lead back appears to have avoided serious injury. The former second-round pick has lived in mid-RB2 territory in each of the past two seasons after an overall RB4 finish in 2023. Still, with the Jets offense projected to take a sizable step forward following a change at quarterback, Hall could be seen as an underrated draft target, as his ADP has seen little movement. Now projected to be available for the team's Week 1 matchup with the Titans, Hall remains an attractive third-round option at RotoBaller's RB15, adding upside as an RB2 or allowing WR-heavy drafters to still find a trustworthy starting back outside of the first two rounds.
Source: Zack Rosenblatt
Source: Zack Rosenblatt